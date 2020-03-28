Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 12

YAVAPAI COUNTY - As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Yavapai County has 12 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services and Yavapai County Community Health Services.

"The 12 cases we know about are seven in the Quad-Cities area, five in the Verde Valley area, seven seniors, five adults. Ten are male, two female. All cases appear to be travel-related, no evidence of community spread at this time, said Yavapai County Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti

Farneti said government officials are not going to disclose the exact location of the positive cases.

“We’ve received many inquiries regarding the location of positive cases in Yavapai County and why we’re not disclosing the general area where the person lives,” she said. “Here’s the approach we’ve taken: For positive cases of COVID-19, we are disclosing the age range of the person as senior, adult, or minor. With a virus as contagious as this is proving to be, we recommend that people take precautions everywhere they go.”

Throughout the state, reported Farneti, “There are 773 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona. Maricopa has 454 cases, Pima 120, Pinal 41, Coconino 56, Navajo 57, Apache 13, Yavapai 13, Graham 2, Yuma 4, Mohave 5, La Paz 2, Santa Cruz2, Cochise 3. There have been 15 deaths reported in Arizona.

Farneti further advised:

All Arizonans should assume the virus is present in their community and take precautions.

COVID-19 is widespread in Arizona with cases in 14 of the state’s 15 counties.

Yavapai County Emergency Phone bank open M-F 8-5. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information, resources and guidance.

COVID-19 Hotline call 2-1-1 from 8 to 8 p.m. each day of the week

For COVID-19 information en español, see www.azdhs.gov/COVID-19

At this time, the goal of testing should be to limit potential introduction of COVID-19 in healthcare and congregate settings and vulnerable populations.



Public health and healthcare professionals should prioritize testing among three specific groups until sufficient and consistent PPE, testing supplies and capacity are widely available:



Healthcare workers, first responders, and employer identified critical infrastructure personnel* with COVID-19 symptoms



Individuals living in congregate settings with symptoms of COVID-19



Individuals hospitalized with respiratory symptoms



Community-based COVID-19 testing (drive-through, walk-up, etc.) should be focused on making tests available to the three priority groups above.



Healthy individuals do not require testing. These individuals should practice social-distancing and follow the recommendations of their local and state public health authorities.