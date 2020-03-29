Arizona COVID-19 cases now at 919; 17 deaths

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona March 29 919 cases March 28 773 cases March 27 665 cases March 26 508 cases March 25 401 cases March 24 326 cases March 23 235 cases March 21 106 cases March 20 63 cases March 19 44 cases

With 146 news cases confirmed statewide in the past 24 hours, Arizona’s COVID-19 caseload now stands at 919 as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

The Arizona Department of Health Services also Sunday confirmed 17 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

The Saturday-to-Sunday increase remains lower than the Thursday-to-Friday jump of 157 new cases, the highest single-day jump since ADHS began its documentation of COVID-19 in Arizona.

ADHS has confirmed 875 new cases in Arizona since March 19. The state has categorized the caseload as “widespread” with cases reported in 14 of the state’s 15 counties.

ADHS also reported Sunday that Yavapai County’s caseload remains steady at 12 cases.

Of the 919 cases in Arizona, the great majority are centered in Maricopa County, which reported 545 cases Sunday morning.

There are now 153 cases in Pima County, with Navajo and Coconino counties having the next highest frequency, each reporting 62 cases.

The Sunday ADHS report also shows that the largest number of cases in Arizona is among those between the ages of 20 and 44 years old, with 332 cases in that demographic. There are 173 confirmed cases for people between 45 and 54 years of age; 156 between 55-65; and 223 for those 65 and older. Fifty-two percent of the statewide cases are men and 48 percent are women.

Of the 919 Arizona cases, 57 have been confirmed through the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory; 862 cases were confirmed by private laboratories.

Safety first

The Arizona Department of Health Service s website also advises:

If someone in your family has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home and contact your medical provider.

Expiration dates on Arizona driver licenses have been delayed.

Statewide closures of Arizona schools has been extended through Friday, April 10.

Avoid contact with others.

Do not travel while sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol immediately after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

If you need to seek medical care, before going to your doctor’s office, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

Discuss travel to China with your healthcare provider. Older adults and travelers with chronic medical conditions may be at risk for more severe disease.