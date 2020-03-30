Arizona Gives Day is April 7

The Emerson Theater Collaborative is participating in the 2020 Arizona Gives Day campaign to provide scholarships to children in need for our Summer Youth Theater Program and to continue to produce quality professional live theater for local audiences.

Emerson Theater Collaborative was honored to be named the 2019 Spirit of Sedona Community Collaborator of the Year. During this time of national and world-wide crisis, we are joining in this campaign to secure the funding we need to provide children in Sedona and across the Verde Valley the opportunity to participate in professional theater productions.

In order to follow health guidelines and restrictions during the CoViD-19 outbreak, Emerson Theater Collaborative has canceled its planned production of Raging Skillet in May. This program would have been a significant opportunity for us to raise both money and awareness of our summer program and productions planned for later this year.

Arizona Gives Day helps raise awareness about the critical role nonprofits play in our communities and inspires people to give generously, creating a thriving and stronger Arizona for all. In addition, a group of donors has provided separate funding to the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits to waive payment processing fees normally paid by nonprofits participating in the Arizona Gives Day 24-hour online fundraising event. This means more money will go directly to the participating non-profits.

In 2019, ETC’s Summer Youth Theater Program presented playwright Dan Neidermyer’s The Tortoise and the Hare Race Again. Eleven local children participated in the program filling various stage roles and learning about other elements of theater such as stage design, set design, costuming and musical production.

Scholarships were provided to students in need making this production possible and accessible to students who otherwise might not have been able to participate. This program has been growing each year and scholarships are an essential contributing factor.

The summer arts program helps change lives for our local youth. For 2020, we are planning to produce We Are Monsters, an award-winning children’s musical.

Since 2017, Emerson Theater Collaborative has been providing our Summer Youth Theater Program to children of Sedona and the Verde Valley. Previous productions include Stolen Fire by Cate Mullen and Barrio Girrrl! by Quiara Alegría Hudes.

Emerson Theater Collaborative has celebrated Black History Month each February with impactful plays such as The Mountaintop by Katori Hall, which imagines the last night of Martin Luther King Jr. before his assassination in 1968; Alabama Story by Kenneth Jones which tells a true story of segregation and censorship in America’s 1959 Deep South; and Vivian’s Music, 1969 which made its Arizona debut right here in Sedona. This deeply moving play imagined the last days of 14 year old Vivian Strong, who was shot and killed by a police officer in 1969 Omaha sparking a race riot that lasted for days and devastated a neighborhood.

For the holiday season each year, Emerson Theater Collaborative produces a series of “radio plays” that bring the audience back to the simpler “days of old.” This series has included It’s A Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play adapted by Joe Landry, WW II Radio Christmas by Pat Kruis Tellinghusen and 2019’s production of Greg Oliver Bodine’s Christmas Thieves: A Small Town Radio Play which included episodes of The Shadow and Sherlock Holmes.

ETC is grateful for the generous support of our community and hope that we can continue to grow and provide “unforgettable live theater” in Sedona. Please consider participating in Arizona Gives Day on April 7, 2020 to support our youth and performance programs.

Visit azgives.org/ETC to make your contribution.

For more information, call 860-705-9711 or visit go2etc.org.