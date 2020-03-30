OFFERS
Mon, March 30
Clarkdale Baptist Church opts for radio transmission of Sunday service

In its effort to comply with the governor’s social distancing request, the Clarkdale Baptist Church invested in a short-range FM radio transmitter, enabling Pastor Liles’ message to be broadcast within a quarter mile of the church property on 98.1 FM. Courtesy photo

Originally Published: March 30, 2020 8:35 a.m.

The parking lot was full on Sunday morning at Clarkdale Baptist Church, which may not seem unusual, except that all of the cars were also full.

In the interest of public health and safety, the church invited its members to attend services, but remain in their vehicles while Pastor Jesse Liles delivered his Sunday morning message before an empty auditorium just a few steps away.

In its effort to comply with the Gov. Doug Ducey’s social distancing request, the church invested in a short-range FM radio transmitter, enabling Pastor Liles’ message to be broadcast within a quarter mile of the church property on 98.1 FM.

Church members were thus able to attend church, see each other from within their vehicles, and share the regular Sunday morning service together.

“We were pleased to see a nice turnout for our Sunday morning drive-in service,” said Pastor Liles. “This electronic innovation allowed our folks to get out of their homes and enjoy a unique service at Clarkdale Baptist. We plan to continue offering this new drive-in service until such time that the coronavirus ceases being a health threat.”

Clarkdale Baptist Church is located at 1051 W. State Route 89A in Clarkdale. Sunday morning services are held at 10:15 am. Further information is found on the church’s website at clarkdalebaptistchurch.org, or by calling the church office at (928) 639-1175.

