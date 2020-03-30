DVD or streaming: Now available

Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Available for streaming
Director: J.J. Abrams
Writers: Chris Terrio, J.J. Abrams
Producers: J.J. Abrams, Michelle Rejwan, Chris Furia, et al.
Cast: Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Keri Russell, et. al.
While the First Order continues to ravage the galaxy, Rey finalizes her training as a Jedi.
However, danger suddenly rises from the ashes as the evil Emperor Palpatine mysteriously returns from the dead.
While working with Finn and Poe Dameron to fulfill a new mission, Rey will not only face Kylo Ren once more, but she will also finally discover the truth about her parents as well as a deadly secret that could determine her future and the fate of the ultimate final showdown that is to come.
Rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action.
The Invisible Man
Universal Pictures
Available for streaming
Director: Leigh Whannell
Writer: Leigh Whannell
Producers: Jason Blum, Kylie Du Fresne, Rosemary Blight, Jennifer Scudder Trent, Beatriz Sequeira, Leigh Whannell, et. al.
Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Harriet Dyer, Renee Lim, Vivienne Greer, et. al.
When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax.
As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.
Rated R for some strong bloody violence, and language.
The Current War
The Weinstein Company
Director: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon
Writer: Michael Mitnick
Producers: Nick Hirschkorn, Lyse Lafontaine, Robert Lantos, et. al.
Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Oliver Powell, Katherine Waterston, Nancy Crane, et. al.
The dramatic story of the cutthroat race between electricity titans Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse to determine whose electrical system would power the modern world.
Rated PG-13 for some violent content and thematic elements.