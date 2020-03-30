Goldenstein Gallery virtually celebrates International Slow Art Day

This year Goldenstein Gallery is participating in "Slow Art Day."

It's an international movement that encourages people to deeply look at one or a few pieces of art rather than what we often see at a museum or gallery: people trying to see as much as they can take in. Slow art is really the polar opposite – it’s about taking time, lingering and really feeling the piece.

Lucy Woodbridge, head of events at the Natural History Museum in London, England likens slow art to sacred looking. Since 2009, more than 1,500 Slow Art Day events have taken place across all seven continents and on Saturday, April 4, Goldenstein Gallery is curating a special virtual art experience through both their website, social media and e-newsletter.



“To deeply look at any piece of art is to slow down and go within,” says Linda Goldenstein, gallery owner and art curator of L’Auberge de Sedona “During this time of global slowdown I believe that we are going to see powerful work emerging as artists navigate these times.”

Goldenstein has always championed the living breathing experience of art viscerally knowing that it evokes mood and feelings. Linda Goldenstein personally knows that sitting with a work of art is transformational, a sacred teaching of sorts. She has experienced it herself as well as seeing others experience it in her 20 plus years of art experience.

“We are very excited to be participating in this international project!” says Goldenstein, “Slowing down helps us to see art in a new way that energizes and allows us to see our lives from a new perspective.”

One of the first things viewers are drawn to is Shey Khandro’s Pointillist paintings and the vibrancy of her color palette. She is a master at the use of color, deliberately laying color side-by-side to either excite or calm the hue. Pointillism uses pure colors, rather than blending shades, allowing the viewers eyes to naturally blend into hue making use of the innate impact that colors have on each other.

Shey says of her dots “Each dot can be a recognition of the power of the moment. My intention with my work is to spread a message of inner and collective peace.”

Allegorical Art is a term sculptor James Muir uses to describe his sculpture as being filled with symbolic meaning. Bridging the centuries from historic subjects to today’s social and spiritual commentary, his sculptures speak eloquently of Duty, Honor, Courage, Justice, Truth and the ultimate triumph of the Human Spirit. He believes we are all given a path of service to humanity and considers his art as his way to contribute.



You will have the opportunity to virtually visit the breathtaking monumental “Christ of the Holy Cross,” commissioned for the 60th Anniversary of Sedona’s iconic Chapel of the Holy Cross.

People from all corners of the globe have found themselves moved to tears as they stand in front of this iconic work of art. Each element included in this sacred piece holds a special spiritual symbolism celebrating the Christ, his life and work.

Patricia A. Griffin is renowned for her Impressionist paintings of animals. Light dominates her paintings where multiple layers of bold and surprising colors of oil paint produce a dynamic vibration that captures the personality of her subjects.



Griffin says, “My wish is to bring the viewer into the present moment of reflection and peace. I try to infuse love and intention into my work so that communicates to the viewers. I clear my mind of any negative thought. I’m a conduit of the experience and energy of the animal.”

Take a long close look at Ali Mignonne’s three-dimensional paintings of trees, water, flowers and birds. She is rooted in the healing power of nature and reflects that healing in every sculptural painting.

Throughout the day on Saturday, April 4, Goldenstein Gallery will be posting special art pieces, stories and in-depth videos with artists and their art online both on FaceBook and Instagram linking to GoldensteinArt.com and in their e-newsletter (sign up on their website).

Participating artists include James Muir, Shey Khandro, Ben Wright, Patricia A Griffin, Ali Mignonne, Marilyn Bos, Cheston Trammel, Ray Tigerman, Karyl Bennett and more. You are invited to join them, take a deep breath and a deeper look by going to www.GoldensteinArt.com or finding them on Facebook and Instagram.

Goldenstein is known for its diversity of world-renowned local and regional artists in all media and styles. Although Linda Goldenstein, the Gallery and Goldenstein Art at L’Auberge de Sedona have worked with hundreds of artists including respected museums & community exhibitions, the award-winning gallery now focuses on 40 fine local and regional artists.

