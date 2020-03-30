Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery presents a ‘Studio Visit’ with Bernie Lopez

With the state of the world these days, the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery introduces a “Studio Visit” with member Bernie Lopez.

Lopez’s featured show, entitled, “Envisioned Realism” was in progress at the Co-op when the gallery members voted to close its doors temporarily for the safety and health of its members and visitors. The works cannot be viewed at the Co-op at this time, but can be seen by making an appointment directly with Bernie Lopez: blopezart@yahoo.com 760-310-0838 www.bernielopez.com



Lopez states, “As an artist, I like to recreate nature to give a different perspective of a certain subject or landscape. I’m inspired by nature’s work, whether it’s a fiery sunset or a cloudy horizon, and I enjoy the process of taking what’s in front of me and presenting it in my own design style so others can envision a different realism, too.”

Bernie Lopez was born in Escondido, California, and grew up with an interest in the natural world around him. He started sketching his observations at an early age, and this is how he discovered his passion for creating art.

In his 20s, Lopez traveled around the Western United States, absorbing the beauty that it offers. Inspired by his journey, he became interested in landscape and abstract painting.

Working with acrylics, Lopez began painting landscapes in a realistic style, working from his travel photographs. As he continued to explore and expand his painting process, Lopez added elements of abstraction to his realistic paintings until he found a comfortable balance of natural landscapes combined with precise geometric elements, in a monochromatic color scheme.

This combination is now a unique feature of Lopez’s work that is sought after time and time again by his collectors and new patrons alike.

Lopez resides in Northern Arizona and works from his home-studio in Prescott where he paints and publishes his artwork.

Lopez’s work is featured throughout the United States in both private and corporate collections as well as solo exhibitions and festivals throughout Arizona. To contact, make an appointment or purchase his work, please visit www.bernielopez.com email:blopezart@yahoo.com and phone: 760-310-0838.

A message from the Co-op: “The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery is comprised of 35 local artists and we look forward to re-opening our doors for business as soon as it is prudent to do so.

The Jerome Co-op will keep in touch with the public and will let our visitors and patrons know when the Co-op reopens. You can check out our Facebook page, contact us by email at info@jeromecoop.com and visit the individual websites of all our members by visiting www.jeromecoop.com. Until then, stay safe, happy and healthy. Thank you for your patronage.”