New music: Album recorded at Wilco's Loft

James Elkington – Ever-Roving Eye

Paradise Bachelors Records

Chicago songwriter and guitarist James Elkington, who has collaborated with everyone from Richard Thompson to Jeff Tweedy to Tortoise, recorded his sophomore album at Wilco’s Loft, expanding upon his celebrated 2017 debut Wintres Woma (PoB-034) as well as his recent production and arrangement work for the likes of Steve Gunn, Nap Eyes, and Joan Shelley.

Casting glances back to British folk traditions as well as toward avant-garde horizons, these brilliant new songs, as accessible as they are arcane, buttress Elkington’s brisk guitar figures and baritone poesy with strings, woodwinds, and backing vocals by Tamara Lindeman of the Weather Station.

Jim moved to the United States in the late ’90s from his native England with the intention of making himself absolutely essential to the Chicago music scene. Twenty years later he’s contributed to a staggering volume of records and shows and projects.

Tracks include: Nowhere Time, Sleeping Me Awake, Leopards Lay Down, Moon Tempering, Rendlesham Way, Late Jim’s Lament, Go Easy on October.

Anna Burch – If You’re Dreaming

Polyvinyl Records

When Anna Burch introduced herself on her 2018 debut Quit The Curse, it was with a concentrated wash of energetic, serotonin-boosting pop. Two years later, Burch’s follow up If You’re Dreaming takes us down a different path than it’s predecessor, shedding some nervous energy in favor of a deeper exploration of an internal world. If You’re Dreaming was tracked with producer Sam Evian in his home studio in the Catskill mountains of upstate New York. The end goal was to present not just an assortment of new songs, but craft an album that moved dynamically through an interconnected emotional arc. With recurring themes of isolation, weariness and longing, these songs deliver that emotional arc with a delicate but uncompromising execution. Even at it’s most introverted, If You’re Dreaming is always warm and present. Daring and clear-headed, these songs cut deeper in their subtleties.

Tracks include: Can’t Sleep, Party’s Over, Jacket, So I Can See, Ask Me to, Keep It Warm, Go It Alone, Tell Me What’s True, Not So Bad, Picture Show, Every Feeling, Here with You.

Tētēma – Necroscape

Ipecac Recordings

Necroscape is the second album from Mike Patton and Anthony Pateras’ modernist electro-acoustic rock proposition tētēma.

Joined by violinist Erkki Veltheim and drummer WIll Guthrie in quartet formation, this record continues to employ the wayward orchestrations and arresting physicality of their 2014 debut Geocidal, yet is renewed by a melodic language which grounds it’s multi-coloured twists and turns in hallucinatory lyricism.

Where Geocidal was loosely based on futuristic post-colonial dystopias, its even cheerier successor is sculpted around isolation in the surveillance age; and although lofty/high-concept sounding, this is still an intensely fun and heavy listen. Necroscape synthesizes a lot of territory: odd-time rock, musique concrète, otherworld grooves, soul, industrial noise, microtonal psychoacoustics, seemingly strange bedfellows on paper, yet in the ears they surprisingly coalesce into 13 songs which playfully challenge our notions of sonic logic and make you move at the same time.

Album contains explicit lyrics. Tracks include: Necroscape, Cutlass Eye, Wait Till Mornin’, All Signs Uncensored, Milked out Million, Flatliner’s Owl.

Thundercat – It Is What It Is

Brainfeeder Records

Thundercat is set to release his new album It Is What It Is, and shares the first music; ‘Black Qualls (featuring Steve Lacy and Steve Arrington).

The album, produced by Flying Lotus and Thundercat, features musical contributions from Ty Dolla $ign, Childish Gambino, Lil B, Kamasi Washington, Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, BADBADNOTGOOD, Louis Cole and Zack Fox.

It Is What It Is follows his game-changing third album Drunk (2017).

That record completed his transition from virtuoso bassist to bonafide star and cemented his reputation as a unique voice that transcends genre.

‘This album is about love, loss, life and the ups and downs that come with that,’ Bruner says. ‘It’s a bit tongue-in-cheek, but at different points in life you come across places that you don’t necessarily understand’ some things just aren’t meant to be understood.’

Album contains explicit lyrics. Tracks include: Lost In Space / Great Scott / 22-26, Innerstellar Love, I Love Louis Cole (feat. Louis Cole), Black Qualls (feat. Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington & Childish Gambino), Miguel’s Happy Dance.

M. Ward – Migration Stories

Anti Records

“It was in winter 18/19 - I flew to Montreal to meet with Tim Kingsbury, Richard Reed Parry, Craig Silvey and Teddy Impakt at Le Studio Du Arcade Fire. It was a fine time with a dream team in a city I love. Winter in beautiful Quebec. Les semaines les plus froides de ma vie. I had a bunch of demos that were inspired by migration stories I had heard from friends or read in newspapers while on tour in Europe and North America. I remember being struck by the similarities of the stories I heard from both continents and how really only the names of the powerful and the powerless had changed - thinking, “Is this the future? Is this our future?

"Some time went by, the stories wove together and I remember them now closer to characters in a dream of how people could treat each other than any kind of front-page news realism. I think music subconsciously is a filter for me, helping to process all the bad news into something new to build from - some records to me are like self-fulfilling prophecies - visualizing change to wish something into being - those records inspired this one.” - M. Ward

Tracks: Migration of Souls, Heaven’s Nail and Hammer, Independent Man.