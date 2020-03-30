No injuries after plane flips over at Sedona Airport
Staff Report
Originally Published: March 30, 2020 8:22 a.m.
SEDONA – There were no injuries after a 1977 Cessna 172N airplane flipped over after landing at the Sedona Airport Sunday.
Sedona Fire District was called to the airport at about noon on a report of the single-engine aircraft that had “flipped over” near the runway upon landing. Emergency responders found the plane upside down.
The two occupants on board were assessed by SFD paramedics while the aircraft was stabilized. They did not require further medical care.
Most Read
- COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona
- Woman drowns in Verde River in Clarkdale area
- Arizona COVID-19 cases now at 665
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 11
- Commentary: Be clear on this - Chamber not promoting travel to Sedona
- National Guard: Troop operations will be announced
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 12
- Sedona mayor extends business mandates to April 10
- Arizona COVID-19 caseload surpasses 400
- Yavapai County declares countywide emergency
- Yavapai County declares countywide emergency
- COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona
- Dead woman found on bank in Verde Lakes area
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Man killed by Clarkdale police officer
- Sedona mayor shuts down several types of walk-in businesses
- IT’S COMING: County health expert says it’s not a matter of if, but when coronavirus will arrive
- Sedona Chamber providing community, travelers with latest updates on COVID-19 virus
- Two people critically injured in early morning accident on SR 89A
- Woman drowns in Verde River in Clarkdale area
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: