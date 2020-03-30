OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, March 30
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

No injuries after plane flips over at Sedona Airport

Sedona Fire District was called to the airport at about noon on a report of the single-engine aircraft that had “flipped over” near the runway upon landing. Emergency responders found the plane upside down. Sedona Fire District courtesy photo

Sedona Fire District was called to the airport at about noon on a report of the single-engine aircraft that had “flipped over” near the runway upon landing. Emergency responders found the plane upside down. Sedona Fire District courtesy photo

Staff Report
Originally Published: March 30, 2020 8:22 a.m.

SEDONA – There were no injuries after a 1977 Cessna 172N airplane flipped over after landing at the Sedona Airport Sunday.

Sedona Fire District was called to the airport at about noon on a report of the single-engine aircraft that had “flipped over” near the runway upon landing. Emergency responders found the plane upside down.

The two occupants on board were assessed by SFD paramedics while the aircraft was stabilized. They did not require further medical care.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Close call at Sedona Airport
Landing gear snaps, plane crashes at Sedona Airport
Airplane crashes at Sedona Airport
Pilot safe after forgetting to lower landing gear at Cottonwood Airport
Pilot survives plane crash
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News