Slag pile blasting planned April 2

Minerals Research, Inc. would like to advise that there will be some blasting activity conducted at the Cottonwood slag pile Thursday, April 2, between 9-11 a.m.

"This activity will be carefully monitored and we expect minimal to no

impact on the community," according to a news release from Minerals Research, Inc.

Minerals Research, Inc., is located at 705 E. Birch St., Cottonwood.