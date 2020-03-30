OFFERS
Mon, March 30
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Slag pile blasting planned April 2

Originally Published: March 30, 2020 12:28 p.m.

Minerals Research, Inc. would like to advise that there will be some blasting activity conducted at the Cottonwood slag pile Thursday, April 2, between 9-11 a.m.

"This activity will be carefully monitored and we expect minimal to no

impact on the community," according to a news release from Minerals Research, Inc.

Minerals Research, Inc., is located at 705 E. Birch St., Cottonwood.

