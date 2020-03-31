Burn permits on hold in Sedona Fire District

VERDE VALLEY — One Verde Valley fire department has temporarily stopped issuing burn permits of any kind as the COVID-19 pandemic has led first-responder agencies to keep resources available for medical responses.

Sedona Fire District Marshal Jon Davis said effective immediately, the district has suspended the issuance of new burn permits and will is not allowing the activation of existing permits.

“The moratorium on burning yard waste is made in order to align us with our state and federal partners which are suspending all prescribed burns for the time being,” Davis said in a news release.

“This decision will promote elevated air quality — at a time when many people are facing the possibility of a respiratory virus — and will help to limit public contacts for our first responders.”

Davis said the district is monitoring the situation and will resume standard burn permit practices as conditions warrant.

Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District Chief Terry Keller announced his agency will not only honor 2019 permits, but will also accept information for new ones — provided the information can be obtained over the phone.

“We have stopped issuing over the counter permits, to minimize contact as a form of social distancing until further notice,” Keller said. “We are also allowing last year’s permits to be activated for those who have not yet renewed this year.”

Keller said Copper Canyon Fire also will issue a permit over the phone during business hours for those who have never had a permit. The district’s administration line, which is 928-567-9401, will be answered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.

“We give the permit number and information to the caller, and then mail them their copy,” Keller said.

Keller said Copper Canyon leaders are not as concerned currently with air quality, but will monitor conditions going forward to determine if there’s a need to suspend burning due to air quality degradation from open burning.”

The Cottonwood Fire Department has made no changes to its burn permit policy, except that direct interaction between staff and the public is discouraged. Its number is 928-634-2741.

Verde Valley Fire Chief Joe Moore told the Verde Independent that he would provide information about any of his agency’s possible restrictions Monday, March 26.