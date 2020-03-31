Clarkdale complex plan includes 72 apartments

CLARKDALE — While Clarkdale’s Design Review Board doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet, when it finally does, one of the first items likely to be addressed will be a major project that would put a dent in the Verde Valley’s housing crisis.

Hans E. Brutsche is the developer planning a 72-unit apartment complex on land owned by Yavapai County District 3 Supervisor Randy Garrison.

It’s on a 4.7-acre infill parcel along Black Hills Drive, located between the Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus, Haskell Springs Road and Hidden Springs Lane.

“Mr. Brutsche has been working with us for some time on this,” said Clarkdale Community Development Director Ruth Mayday.

The plan was set to go before the Clarkdale Design Review Board, which meets the first Wednesday of each month, at its April 1 meeting, but all Clarkdale commission meetings are on hold during COVID-19 pandemic social distancing shutdown.

It’s unclear when things will move forward, but Brutsche’s plan, should it get approval from the Design Review Board, would then need site-plan review for conformances by town staff, a Planning Commission hearing on a re-zoning request to move from R-1L, or single family residential-limited, to R-3, which is multi-family residential.

Those approvals would be followed by a Clarkdale Town Council hearing and approval vote. The site plan includes open space in the center, along with a clubhouse, with apartment buildings around the perimeter.

A report from Sefton Engineering Consultants mentions as many as 14 units may be used by Yavapai College students and/or staff, so direct trips out of the complex onto Black Hills Drive, would be minimized. The report estimates fewer than 100 trips in or out of the complex in a typical day, so a separate traffic consulting report is not warranted.

Town staff explain, in the plan why a planned area development is not recommended.

“Typically, multi-family projects such as this are located in areas of higher density than what is allowed in the land use designation and R-1 zoning district,” the plan states. “However, given the proximity of this project to Yavapai College and the demand for rental housing in Clarkdale, staff supports this project in this location.”

Sefton estimates the water demand for the complex will be about 9,300 gallons per day.