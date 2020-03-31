OFFERS
Tue, March 31
Cottonwood Tennis Center to receive facelift

Mingus Union High School player Travis O’Donnal competes in a 2019 match. The Cottonwood Tennis Center, located next to the city's Recreation Center, will close temporarily for maintenance. VVN file photo

Originally Published: March 31, 2020 9:42 a.m.

COTTONWOOD - On April 7, the Cottonwood Tennis Center will close temporarily for maintenance.

Elite Sport Builders will fill cracks, level, and repaint the courts.

City officials anticipate reopening the facility on April 24. City staff has already repainted the lights and restored the shade structure between courts three and four.

The courts will be reconfigured for both pickleball and tennis; two of the courts will be striped for both sports, the third for tennis only, and the fourth for pickleball only. With these improvements, Parks & Rec expects to attract tournaments to the area, which will add to the social, athletic, and economic opportunities in the community.

For more information, please contact the Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Department at 928-639-3200 or crcstaff@cottonwoodaz.gov.

City of Cottonwood offices facilities, temporarily closed
