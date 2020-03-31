COVID-19 cases jump past 1200 mark in Arizona; 24 deaths

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona March 31 1289 cases March 30 1,157 cases March 29 919 cases March 28 773 cases March 27 665 cases March 26 508 cases March 25 401 cases March 24 326 cases March 23 235 cases March 21 106 cases March 20 63 cases March 19 44 cases

There are now 1,289 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona, according to the Tuesday morning update on the Arizona Department of Health Services website.

ADHS also Tuesday confirmed 24 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

The ADHS website lists 21 cases in Yavapai County. There have been 594 tests done in Yavapai County, according to ADHS.

ADHS has confirmed 1,245 new cases in Arizona since March 19. The state has categorized the caseload as “widespread” with cases reported in all 15 of Arizona’s counties.

ADHS also reports that 19,370 tests have now been done in Arizona. Consistent with Monday’s report, only 6% have resulted in positive tests, ASDHS reported Tuesday.

Of the 1,289 cases in Arizona, 788 are from Maricopa County based on the Tuesday morning census. There are now 202 cases in Pima County, with Navajo and Coconino counties having the next highest frequency, with 91 and 81 cases, respectively.

Consistent with earlier reports, the largest number of cases in Arizona is among those between the ages of 20 and 44 years old with 471 cases confirmed in that demographic. This age group also has been tested with more frequency than any other Arizona demographic with 8,464 tests.

There are 249 confirmed cases for people between 45 and 54 years of age; 229 between 55 and 65; and 301 for those 65 and older. Fifty-one percent of the statewide cases are men and 49% are women.

Of the 1,289 Arizona cases, 61 have been confirmed through the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory; 1,228 cases were confirmed by private laboratories.

Safety first

The Arizona Department of Health Service s website also advises:

If someone in your family has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home and contact your medical provider.

Expiration dates on Arizona driver licenses have been delayed.

Statewide closures of Arizona schools has been extended through Friday, April 10.

Avoid contact with others.

Do not travel while sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol immediately after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

If you need to seek medical care, before going to your doctor’s office, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

Discuss travel to China with your healthcare provider. Older adults and travelers with chronic medical conditions may be at risk for more severe disease.