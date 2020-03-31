Despite social distancing guidelines, visitors continue to pour into Verde Valley

SEDONA — For all the efforts of various officials to warn Americans to stay home and not inundate the usual tourist spots amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the message doesn’t appear to have reached many recent visitors to the Verde Valley.

Thousands of visitors continued to pour into the Verde Valley over the weekend, despite Centers for Disease Control recommendations for social distancing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. While many of the visitors seemed to be either alone or in groups smaller than 10, and were hiking in the most rural setting possible, the amount of traffic and food establishments and service stations demand seemed to push the limits of social distancing guidelines.

Also, residents of greater Phoenix-area communities continue to flock to the Verde Valley, especially Sedona, to “get away” from city life — but the numbers seem to bring so many urban residents to the public restrooms and other facilities in more rural places.

The red rocks of Sedona proved to lure many of the usual out-of-state and Phoenix-area residents over this past weekend.

While there were a few empty parking spots here and there at both the Bell Rock and Courthouse Vista trailhead lots, between Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek, Sunday morning, Saturday was even busier, as people took advantage of mild weather.

Also, many Americans are not working at this time, as they’ve either been laid off or are taking planned or extended spring-break trips. That was the case for Kim Luttrell and Dave Walker, who, along with their dog, Echo, were taking a break at the Courthouse Vista trailhead Sunday morning after Luttrell was visiting with her son-in-law, who is serving with the military at a California base.

Another couple, Western Washington University students Jack Noble and his girlfriend, Kenzi Hendricks, were at that same trailhead Sunday. Noble, with his Cannon Rebel T5i in hand to capture the red rocks, said he had been to Sedona before, and with their school’s classes not in session, opted for the dry climate of Arizona for a brief trip, far away from Washington State — where, according to the CDC, more than 5,000 cases of COVID-19 and about 200 deaths have already occurred.

Noble said he was concerned Arizonans might be apprehensive in learning he and Hendricks had just come from one of the highest-concentration COVID-19 regions of the U.S.

“I was a little worried about that,” Noble said. “But that really hasn’t been brought up.”

A family from Mesa brought dogs to the Courthouse Vista trailhead.

Rachel Swanson said her family enjoys coming to Sedona, and it was nice to get away from Mesa and clear her head, as she’s set to start college in Connecticut in the fall.

A couple visiting the Bell Rock trailhead, who asked not to be identified by name said they were planning to purchase property in the Verde Valley during a spring trip to the area from Virginia, but with all the worldwide financial turmoil, held off on the decision and is returning to Virginia soon.

Mason Williams and a group of friends from the Phoenix area parked at the Bell Rock trailhead.

“There really isn’t that much to do in Phoenix right now,” he said.

Camelback Mountain is one site he and his friends have hiked before; that mountain has two trails, one with limited accessibility to promote social distancing and another closed for weather-related repairs.

Not all the hikers and bikers spotted on trails over the weekend were from out of the area. Verde Valley resident Jeanne Howell was walking her corgi, Roxie, on the Bell Rock trail Sunday.

“I’ve seen a lot of people out here,” she said. “Roxie, she doesn’t care. She’s just thirsty.”