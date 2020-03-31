Letter: Care and kindness will get us through this together

Editor:

As I write this, the governor has just announced that schools will be closed the rest of this school year and identified cases of COVID-19 have grown 10-fold in the last week.

We have a long road ahead of us as a town and as a nation. It may feel that this is out of control. That’s a natural response to this unprecedented event. At this point, there is not enough testing, no predictable course of action to ease the suffering of the ill and the light at the end of the tunnel seems to be a moving target.



What can we do? Well, let’s start with ourselves and what we can control. First of all … take this pandemic personally and seriously.



Sunday, we needed a gallon of milk. I saw people congregating in groups at a local trailhead. I do not know if these people were locals or visitors from New York City.



As the sun was going down, there was a steady stream of cars heading back SR 260 from east. We watched because it was more traffic than usual, probably coming back from hiking and outdoor activities.



Last week I saw our neighbor greet a visitor with a hug in the middle of the street. I know they do not live in that house.

Sunlight does not kill the virus. Congregating, packing hiking trails and touching people spreads the contagion.

Stay home. Wash your hands. Stay at least six feet from anyone that does not live in your house. Your life and the lives of your family and neighbor’s life literally may depend on it. Act as if we are locked down.

If you don’t have to go out … don’t. If you feel isolated, lonely or scared, reach out to family, friends and neighbors in a responsible manner. We are here for each other.

Please assume that the people around you have been exposed and act accordingly. We can control our behavior and must.



Lastly, as we picked up that gallon of milk, we were greeted with smiles and “hellos.” People were friendly and upbeat.

It was comforting. Family and friends have taken the time to check in on each other by phone, email, FaceTime and friendly waves from across the street. Be the person that you want to see at the store or in your neighborhood.

Care and kindness will get us through this together. It starts with what we can control … ourselves.

Cris McPhail

Camp Verde