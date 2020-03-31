OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, March 31
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Care and kindness will get us through this together

Originally Published: March 31, 2020 9:27 a.m.

Editor:

As I write this, the governor has just announced that schools will be closed the rest of this school year and identified cases of COVID-19 have grown 10-fold in the last week.

We have a long road ahead of us as a town and as a nation. It may feel that this is out of control. That’s a natural response to this unprecedented event. At this point, there is not enough testing, no predictable course of action to ease the suffering of the ill and the light at the end of the tunnel seems to be a moving target.

What can we do? Well, let’s start with ourselves and what we can control. First of all … take this pandemic personally and seriously.

Sunday, we needed a gallon of milk. I saw people congregating in groups at a local trailhead. I do not know if these people were locals or visitors from New York City.

As the sun was going down, there was a steady stream of cars heading back SR 260 from east. We watched because it was more traffic than usual, probably coming back from hiking and outdoor activities.

Last week I saw our neighbor greet a visitor with a hug in the middle of the street. I know they do not live in that house.

Sunlight does not kill the virus. Congregating, packing hiking trails and touching people spreads the contagion.

Stay home. Wash your hands. Stay at least six feet from anyone that does not live in your house. Your life and the lives of your family and neighbor’s life literally may depend on it. Act as if we are locked down.

If you don’t have to go out … don’t. If you feel isolated, lonely or scared, reach out to family, friends and neighbors in a responsible manner. We are here for each other.

Please assume that the people around you have been exposed and act accordingly. We can control our behavior and must.

Lastly, as we picked up that gallon of milk, we were greeted with smiles and “hellos.” People were friendly and upbeat.

It was comforting. Family and friends have taken the time to check in on each other by phone, email, FaceTime and friendly waves from across the street. Be the person that you want to see at the store or in your neighborhood.

Care and kindness will get us through this together. It starts with what we can control … ourselves.

Cris McPhail

Camp Verde

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Get out of the penalty box: Time to focus on what we CAN do
Letter: FEAR arises out of: False Evidence Appearing Real
Ben Kramer resignation is ‘poto-poto’
Letter: We are a county who gives sanctuary to guns, and to heck with kids in the cages
Letter: Being part of Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition one of most rewarding experiences of my life
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News