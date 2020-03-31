Man accused of murdering his father back in Camp Verde jail

CAMP VERDE - A man accused of killing his father at a Yavapai County campsite in 2016 recently turned himself in and is back in jail in Camp Verde after being released from jail in Maricopa County.

Francis C. Klettke, 24, is due to appear in the Yavapai Superior courtroom of Judge Michael Bluff on May 18 for a pretrial conference. No trial date is currently set.

Klettke was in jail in Maricopa County from June of last year until his recent release. He was given probation and fines after having been arrested on shoplifting and arson charges; he was out on a $200,000 bond from the Camp Verde Detention Center at the time.

Klettke’s mother, Esther Velasquez Klettke, put up the $200,000 in assets last year to bond him out of jail in Camp Verde, with her son soon committing the crimes in Maricopa County that landed him in jail there.

On March 16, Klettke appeared in Bluff’s courtroom and was later booked back into the detention center, where he remains on a bond Bluff reduced to $50,000.

Klettke was ordered to undergo a “Rule 11” mental-health evaluation, and psychiatric personnel eventually declared him competent to face charges.

His Yavapai County charges, in the death of his father, include first-degree murder. The Union City, Calif. native was first extradited from California and jailed in November 2016, shortly after his father’s apparent blunt-trauma death.

In October 2016, at a campsite in the Fossil Creek area, police allege, Klettke killed his father, Dale Klettke, 60. The younger Klettke was declared competent to stand trial in February 2017, but he did not accept a plea offer extended to him in June 2018, which would have had a prosecution-recommended 20 years in state prison as a sentence.