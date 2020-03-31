OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, March 31
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Man accused of murdering his father back in Camp Verde jail
Klettke released from jail in Goodyear

Francis Claude Klettke

Francis Claude Klettke

Originally Published: March 31, 2020 10:18 a.m.

CAMP VERDE - A man accused of killing his father at a Yavapai County campsite in 2016 recently turned himself in and is back in jail in Camp Verde after being released from jail in Maricopa County.

Francis C. Klettke, 24, is due to appear in the Yavapai Superior courtroom of Judge Michael Bluff on May 18 for a pretrial conference. No trial date is currently set.

Klettke was in jail in Maricopa County from June of last year until his recent release. He was given probation and fines after having been arrested on shoplifting and arson charges; he was out on a $200,000 bond from the Camp Verde Detention Center at the time.

Klettke’s mother, Esther Velasquez Klettke, put up the $200,000 in assets last year to bond him out of jail in Camp Verde, with her son soon committing the crimes in Maricopa County that landed him in jail there.

On March 16, Klettke appeared in Bluff’s courtroom and was later booked back into the detention center, where he remains on a bond Bluff reduced to $50,000.

Klettke was ordered to undergo a “Rule 11” mental-health evaluation, and psychiatric personnel eventually declared him competent to face charges.

His Yavapai County charges, in the death of his father, include first-degree murder. The Union City, Calif. native was first extradited from California and jailed in November 2016, shortly after his father’s apparent blunt-trauma death.

In October 2016, at a campsite in the Fossil Creek area, police allege, Klettke killed his father, Dale Klettke, 60. The younger Klettke was declared competent to stand trial in February 2017, but he did not accept a plea offer extended to him in June 2018, which would have had a prosecution-recommended 20 years in state prison as a sentence.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Klettke, accused of killing father, has hearing Jan. 6
Man accused of murdering father arrested on arson charge
Judge orders competency evaluation for accused killer
Mental tests ordered for man accused of killing dad
Mental competence to be determined for man accused of murdering father in Fossil Creek
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News