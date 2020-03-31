Police see less traffic, fewer calls during shutdowns

VERDE VALLEY — Law enforcement agencies that operate in northeastern Yavapai County have seen dips in a few statistical areas — and increases in a few others — since COVID-19 protocol and closures went into full force.

Camp Verde Marshal Corey Rowley said crime calls and reports didn’t move noticeably, one way or another, over the past few weeks.

“Our crime trends have been holding steady,” Rowley said. “No apparent changes at this moment.”

Sgt. Monica Kuhlt of the Cottonwood Police Department said calls for service are down, for this time period, compared to last year.

“We continuously monitor the situation and make changes as necessary to our operations and procedures as new information arises,” Kuhlt said.

Cottonwood has had a drop in the number of domestic-violence calls. From March 9-26, 2019, there were 13 such calls, compared to only five this year within those dates. Parking-related calls and noise-related calls are down as well, but ordinance enforcement calls are up considerably.

Jerome Police Chief Allen Muma said there are only a handful of businesses open each day in the mountainside town. The number of calls and complaints hasn’t risen or fallen much, he said.



Sedona Police Chief Charles Husted said spring break is typically one of the busiest times of the year in the resort community.

“If we look at March 1 to today (Thursday) in comparison to the same time frame in 2019, we’ve seen an overall 11-percent decrease in calls for service,” Husted said. “A key difference between the two years is the impact COVID-19 had on our ‘regular’ spring break influx, which, this year, clearly resulted in fewer people in our jurisdiction and fewer vehicles on the road.”

Husted said the drop in traffic means officers haven’t had to respond to quite as many calls of two varieties.

“For the same time frame comparison between 2019 and 2020, we’ve had a 26-percent decrease in collisions and a 42-percent decrease in suspicious person calls,” Husted said.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said changes for calls handled by YCSO, starting on March 9, were minimal — though traffic collisions actually went up.

“No significant changes noted,” D’Evelyn said. “I did a check of family fight and domestic violence calls for the same time period prior to March 9, and those actually dropped slightly since March 9. Otherwise, overall call volume has not shown a spike in any particular category. Even with the appearance of fewer cars on the road, injury-related collisions went up slightly since March 9, compared to the previous time period.

Kuhlt said Cottonwood officers have been issued personal protective equipment such as masks and Tyvek suits. They also have more common personal protective equipment, such as latex gloves, surgical masks, pro-quaternary, industrial-grade disinfectant, fentanyl disinfectant, Naloxone and sharps containers.

Dispatchers might ask additional questions when someone calls in to help screen for potential coronavirus exposure.