Tue, March 31
Sedona Chamber advises travelers not to visit

Hikers take to the trails in Sedona to get away from the isolation of being inside during the coronavirus emergency. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: March 31, 2020 9:31 a.m.

The Sedona Chamber of Commerce on Monday asked out-of-town visitors not to come to Sedona because of the coronavirus emergency.

Sedona trails have been busy as tourists from all over Arizona have been seeking refuge in the Coconino National Forest as a way to get out of their homes during the coronavirus isolation.

“We are advising travelers to postpone any plans to visit Sedona for the time being,” explained Jennifer Wesselhoff, chamber president, in a letter to Sedonans late Monday. “The advisory pertains to day trippers planning outdoor activities as well as anyone considering a more extended stay.”

“In doing our part to keep Sedona safe, we agree incoming travelers could overextend our medical resources and increase the risk of spreading COVID-19,” Wesselhoff said.

She referred to Gov. Ducey’s Executive Order emphasizing enhanced physical distance and encouraging Arizonans to stay at home which will take from Tuesday, March 31, at 5 p.m. until April 30.

Here is the link to her entire letter:

News