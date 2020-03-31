OFFERS
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, April 01
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Yavapai County reports 24 total cases of COVID-19
Seventeen in Prescott/Quad Cities area; seven in Verde Valley

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: March 31, 2020 11:18 p.m.

PRESCOTT — In its Tuesday, March 31 afternoon update, Yavapai County Community Health Services reported there were 24 positive cases of a COVID-19 positive virus diagnosis in Yavapai County — 17 residents in the Quad-Cities area and seven in the Verde Valley area.

Of the 17, 12 are seniors age 65 or older and the other 12 are adults, ages 18 to 64. There are 14 men and 10 women in the group.

As of Tuesday afternoon, only three of the patients are hospitalized; the others are quarantining at home.

The numbers were released just before Arizona

Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order – “Stay Home. Stay Healthy. Stay Connected” — went into effect at 5 p.m. The order, which runs through April 30, allows authorities to enforce a restriction on travel for non-essential purposes. The order restricts residents to their homes unless seeking an essential service or performing an essential job or volunteer task.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, azdhs.gov, reported 21 COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County as of Tuesday morning. There were almost 1,300 cases statewide, including 24 deaths.

There have been more than 160,000 people diagnosed with the illness in the U.S. so far; there have been almost 3,000 deaths.

For up-to-date information, visit the website yavapai.us/chs.

