Arizona nears 8,000 cases for COVID-19; 760 new positive tests in past two days

Arizona recorded its highest two-day gain in new COVID-19 cases with 760 positive tests since Wednesday.

The Friday morning report from Arizona Department of Health Services shows the state added 314 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, just one day after a 446-patient gain. ADHS also reported 10 people died from the virus in the past day.

Friday’s ADHS report shows 7,962 positive coronavirus cases in Arizona with 330 deaths since the first documented case Jan. 26.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

Seniors 65 and older continue to have the highest COVID-19 mortality rate in Arizona, now accounting for 252 of the state’s 330 COVID-19 deaths, with 47 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

Women continue to contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (58%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to have the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 4,156.

Pima County has 1,267 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo and Coconino counties with 741 and 498 cases, respectively.

Testing data

The ADHS Friday report states 74,870 tests have been done in Arizona with 9% of those coming back positive.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (2,942), but the fewest deaths (10). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 1,942 times with 252 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Friday morning report shows 82 confirmed cases, two deaths and 11 patients who have recovered from the virus. Both deaths were Verde Valley patients.

YCCHS reports 10 confirmed cases in Cottonwood, nine in Sedona, and eight throughout the rest of the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 2,369 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 96.6% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 46-36 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Friday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 49 patients with seven in critical care. VVMC reports one positive case of coronavirus with two tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 37 positive tests with 11 results pending. FMC has admitted 150 patients; 32 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

Northern Arizona Healthcare Emergency Department

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Flagstaff Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Sedona Campus continue to update Emergency Department operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Precautions are in place to ensure that anyone who needs care is protected from the spread of the virus.

Emergency Department precautions include the following:

• Pre-screening of all patients prior to entering.

• Separate entrances for all patients who meet screening criteria, meaning they have experienced symptoms consistent with, or were exposed to someone with a known diagnosis, of COVID-19.

• Universal masking for all patients and staff upon entering facilities.

• Quick and separate rooming for people suspected to have COVID-19 and those who are not.

• Strict room and environmental cleaning guidelines ensure surfaces are properly disinfected.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.1 million Friday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 63,851, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 133,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 3.27 million cases reported worldwide, with 234,000 deaths and 1.02 million recoveries.

How to Protect Yourself & Others

• The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed.



• There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

• The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, and between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

• Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes - these droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Take steps to protect yourself

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. Clean your hands often. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Wear a cloth face covering, or mask, when going into public places.

COVID-19 is a very serious disease with a very poor outcome for those who have severe infection from it. People with chronic disease should take special precaution and seek medical attention early should they start showing signs and symptoms of being infected – including being exposed to someone with the virus.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

May 1 7,962 cases

April 30 7,648 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 28 6,948 cases



April 27 6,716 cases

April 26 6,526 cases

April 25 6,280 cases

April 24 6,045 cases



April 23 5,769 cases

April 22 5,459 cases

April 21 5,251 cases

April 20 5,064 cases







April 19 4,929 cases

April 18 4,719 cases

April 17 4,507 cases

April 16 4,234 cases



April 15 3,962 cases

April 14 3,806 cases

April 13 3,702 cases

April 12 3,539 cases

April 11 3,393 cases

April 10 3,112 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 8 2,726 cases

April 7 2,575 cases

April 6 2,456 cases

April 5 2,269 cases

April 4 2,019 cases



April 3 1,769 cases

April 2 1,598 cases

April 1 1,413 cases

March 31 1,289 cases

March 30 1,157 cases



March 29 919 cases

March 28 773 cases

March 27 665 cases

March 26 508 cases

March 25 401 cases

March 24 326 cases

March 23 235 cases

March 21 106 cases

March 20 63 cases

March 19 44 cases

Jan. 26 First Arizona case reported