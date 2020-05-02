Arizona ranchers caught in middle of beef food chain

Arizona ranchers are finding themselves caught in the middle of a beef between national meat companies and President Donald Trump negotiating to keep plants open and meat on grocery store shelves.

“The market is very depressed because of this virus,” explained third-generation Cottonwood cattle rancher Andy Groseta.

Cow-calf producers are receiving depressed prices in the livestock market, and prices are down as much as 25% in the last two to three months,” said Groseta. “And it’s all because of this coronavirus.”

There’s plenty of beef supply in this country, Groseta said. It’s just a matter of getting it to the table.

Every time a steak hits the grocery shelves, it passes many hands. Right now it’s the cow-calf guy or the rancher “on the short end of the stick right now.”

The packer on the end of the food chain was making a large profit, but none of that was trickling back down to the cattle feeder, stock operator or calf producers or ranchers, he said.

Most ranchers in Arizona are cow-calf operators, Groseta said. There are more than a million head of cattle, about 2,500 beef ranchers in Arizona and about 250 to 300 cattle ranchers in Yavapai County.

Yavapai County ranchers produce enough beef to feed the entire population of the county. Arizona ranchers produce enough beef to feed the 7 million people in the state, he said.

“Everyplace you look,” he said, “as you drive in Arizona, or anywhere in the West, you are looking at somebody’s ranch.”

Most ranchers calve this time of year, raise them, then they go on to a feed lot somewhere in the country until they are ready to harvest at a packing plant.

When they shut the restaurants and schools down, it created a backlog, he said. It was a frenzy and a panic, and the public cleared everything out in the supermarkets.

It’s impressive that even in these difficult times, farmers can produce plenty of product, Groseta said. It’s getting it to the table that is the issue.

Prices that ranchers are getting for calves are about the same that they were 20 years ago, Groseta said. And the cost for everything else has gone up.

The typical ranch in the West consists of private land, state land and federal lands, he said.

Groseta and his wife, Mary Beth, own the The W-Dart Ranch in Cottonwood. It stretches from Cottonwood to Camp Verde, and borders on the Verde River on the east and the rim of the Black Hills on the west.

He said they lease some land from the U.S. government and pay grazing fees, he said.

Groseta has climbed up the ladder from being president of the Yavapai Cattle Growers Association to past president of the Arizona Cattle Growers Association to the past president of the National Cattleman’s Beef Association.

Groseta said he would like to do on-line sales of beef locally, but he does not have time with the ranch, and his ranch real estate business, Headquarters West, Ltd..

“There’s a demand for that, there’s a niche market,” he said.

Tres Hermanas Ranch, Page Springs

Established in 1894 on Oak Creek in Page Springs, Ernesto and Isabel Castro bought Tres Hermanas Ranch seven years ago and it was known as the emerald of Cornville.

“We have plans to keep the cattle and grass where it should be and just have the best ranch that this area has ever seen,” Castro explained.

After years of hard work, Castro’s ranch has come to roost, so to speak, as he attributes the high interest in his beef to the uncertainty in food distribution right now.

“We’re probably sold out until August,” Castro said of his sales of whole, half and quarter beef cows. However, the ranch that only sells grass-fed, pure-bred Angus-born beef does have packaged individual cuts of meat for sale on the Internet.

Castro said they have opted not to do the Sedona Farmers Market, where he does a good business, after social distancing temporarily shut it down.

So they are turning to the Internet and leaving orders made over the phone on the curbside.

Cut meats are left in a cooler at the end of a long fence-lined driveway at the picturesque ranch watched over by two friendly dogs.

A ranch worker with a mustache that would make Sam Elliott jealous works on the gate as a herd of cattle graze in the springtime sunlight inside the ranch’s brilliant green pasture.

“This is the first year that we have a good inventory,” Castro said after years of building the herd. “I guess it’s timely because we’re selling like crazy.”

“Halves, wholes, people buying whole cows,” he said. Families and friends are splitting them.

Castro said he will sell about 45 beef cattle this season and will have to keep it to that level. He owns some of the land they graze, but he leases some land, which is dwindling because of home development in Cornville. Castro said they are the only commercial cattle ranch he knows of in Page Springs.

Castro said this will be the first year the ranch may break-even financially, but there have been added costs because of the coronavirus crisis.

Castro has a real estate business in the Mesa area and is also a retired pedorthist, which modifies footwear and supportive devices for the feet and lower limbs, and he has held five related patents. In 2011, he bought the ranch. “We walked into it and fell in love.”

Forty percent of the 1.1 million ranches in the United States have less than 50 breeding cows and produce 40 percent of the beef in the United States, he said.

Castro can be reached at PureLifeBeef@gmail.com or call 928-649-9682 or 480-390-8983 for orders.

Plowing Ahead Ranch, Camp Verde

Zack and Shannon Wolfe raise their steers on irrigated grass pasture and brewer’s grain. “Our pastures are pesticide and herbicide free,” they explain.

Wofle said they sell about 40 beef cows a year. They grass feed, but also feed them, wet barley from the Mother Road Brewing Company in Flagstaff after their production run. It’s very beneficial to the cows and the environment. It’s packed with water, minerals and vitamins.

The silver lining that comes out of this pandemic is that people are putting their focus back into supporting local agriculture, Wolfe said.

Interest in his beef has gone up greatly since the crises, but it’s hard to make quick changes in the raising cattle.

It may take longer to fill an order now, Wolfe said, but the local ranchers are not going to sacrifice quality to meet the new demand.

He said they will be resupplied in the next couple of days and will have a full variety of cut meats next week. He said it’s about 90 days for orders for a whole cow now.

Wolfe said he sells everything from cut-to-orders to steaks to ground beef. But he encourages people to buy in-quantity, quarter, half and whole cows because of the cost savings. People get a much higher quality of beef for a lower price, he said.

It’s a great time to refocus on how the Verde Valley can maintain its resources and water and sustain quality food products in this area, he said. “It’s a labor of love. Understand where your food comes from.”

Wolfe will be at the Verde Valley Farmers Market when it opens and their phone number is 928-300-3062 in Camp Verde https://plowingaheadranch.com/