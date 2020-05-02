Camp Verde Arena Association to discuss grant application

CAMP VERDE — One if by land, two if by Zoom.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, the Camp Verde Arena Association will meet at its equestrian center to discuss its application for a grant from US Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

The Camp Verde Equestrian Center is off State Route 260 in Camp Verde at 1495 E. Hideout Arena Lane. For anyone who prefers to meet electronically, the Zoom personal meeting ID is 836-492-6833.

The meeting will also take place at Facebook Live.

Although the USDA ultimately decides how much money the grantee receives, the Camp Verde Arena Association “hopes to get $50K,” Arena Association Secretary Daria Weir said this week.

According to Weir, the equestrian center’s main arena is completely constructed and the association is “ready to have events in the main arena.”

Once the Town of Camp Verde widens the entrance to the equestrian center, the association will be able to start hosting events, Weir said.

“The town is working with us closely on getting this completed,” Weir said. “We are still needing more dirt and millings hauled to the arena but we need assistance with paying for this.”

The association’s May 12 meeting is an opportunity to discuss “the specific elements of the application and to give the residents in the area an opportunity to become informed with the proposed project,” Weir said.

Attendees are invited to comment on economic and environmental issues that may impact the area or discuss any alternatives to the proposed project, according to an April 17 statement released by the association.

Email the Camp Verde Arena Association at campverdearena@gmail.com for more information. Or visit the association’s Facebook page.