Sat, May 02
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Cecilio Cruz trial postponed again
Pre-trial hearing scheduled May 18

Cecilio Cruz is accused of killing his pregnant, 17-year-old ex-girlfriend, Marisol Gonzalez, in Cottonwood in March 1997. VVN file photo

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: May 2, 2020 11:45 a.m.

PRESCOTT - A man charged in the 1997 death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend has had his trial postponed yet again, and only a pretrial conference is scheduled.

The murder trial of Cecilio Cruz has been scheduled numerous times since Cruz was first arrested for the murder in 2014. Most recently, with no trials being held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his trial was moved back from an April 22 start date.

Cruz, 39, is set to appear at a pre-trial hearing in the courtroom of Judge Tina Ainley in Prescott, Monday, May 18, 3 p.m.

The trial was set for both January, and, after a judge recusal, March of this year before COVID-19 bumped the trial to April. The trial is set to take place at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Prescott. Cruz is accused of killing his pregnant, 17-year-old ex-girlfriend, Marisol Gonzalez, in Cottonwood in March 1997.

