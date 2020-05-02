City asks for input on Parks & Rec master plan

COTTONWOOD -- In 2018 and 2019, the City of Cottonwood asked area residents to chime in on a vision for a specific piece of real estate -- Riverfront Park.

This year, the city’s parks and recreation department invites the community to share their input to guide the future of its parks and recreation system.

A community questionnaire that is available online will collect this input through a link on the city’s website, cottonwoodaz.gov.

https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5519235/Cottonwood-Parks-and-Recreation

The city encourages everyone to share their perspective during the response period, which began April 24 and runs through May 15.

The questionnaire asks participants to measure how Cottonwood’s parks, recreation facilities, open space, trails, programs and services meet the needs of the community. Participants will also be asked to measure the community’s perception of needs for future facilities, amenities, services and programs.

The public input will be used by the city to develop a master plan for parks, recreation, open space and trail facilities. Future community open houses are planned and details will follow.

Master-plan updates are available on the parks and recreation page of the city’s website.

Norris Design, the independent consulting firm assisting with the master plan, is coordinating the questionnaire. For information, contact Brian Sager of Norris Design at 602-254-9600 or cottonwoodparkmasterplan@norris-design.com.