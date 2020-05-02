Clarkdale begins residential watering restrictions

CLARKDALE - The watering restrictions for Clarkdale residents in their Drought and Water Shortage Preparedness Plan went into effect on Friday, May 1.

The water reduction strategy, adopted on Nov. 14, 2006, went automatically in effect for the months of May, June, July, August and September. Watering schedules are dependent on street addresses.

There is no outside watering allowed on Mondays, or any day between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., states its website.

Even street numbers can water on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Odd street numbers can water on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For property without an assigned street number, follow the Even street number schedule.

Under the plan, the town, its businesses and residents will work together to reduce water demand.

Clarkdale Mayor Doug Von Gausig on Friday said the May 1 restrictions are automatic each year unless the town lifts them for some reason.

These are the only water restrictions at this time, explained town manager Tracie Hlavinka.

The Town of Clarkdale’s water, just like many other Verde Valley municipalities, is groundwater. “We currently have two active wells. Haskell Springs and Mountain Gate, “she said.

The coronavirus has had no impact on our water situation. “As with all cities and town across the nation, we are seeing a loss in revenue due to the stay home orders,” Hlavinka said,.

The Town of Clarkdale Municipal Water Utility treats and distributes potable water to over 1,800 customers on a daily basis, according to its website.

The purpose of the plan in 2006 was to make sure there is an organized response to a drought or water shortage crisis. For more information, call the Town of Clarkdale at 928-639-2450