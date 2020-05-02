Commentary: One size fits all not sound economic policy

The numbers did not betray Gov. Doug Ducey.

Just one day after extending Arizona’s stay-at-home order to May 15, the state experienced its highest one-day gain in COVID-19 positive tests since the first confirmed case in January.

Arizona finished the week with more than 8,000 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The state added 1000-plus new cases in just three days from Wednesday to Friday, the fastest 1,000-case gain to date since documentation began.

Let’s give Gov. Ducey credit for making fact-based decisions on his COVID-19 state policy instead of giving in to political pressure.

What is up for debate with the governor’s coronavirus response, though, is his one-size-fits-all approach for dealing with the virus. Ducey claims COVID-19 is a statewide problem deserving of a statewide solution.

“When I give guidance statewide, it is statewide, and it is enforceable by law,’’ the governor said.

The flaw in that logic is that while COVID-19 is present throughout Arizona, it certainly has not risen to the level that it can be classified as a problem throughout all of Arizona.

In fact, only six of Arizona’s 15 counties should be considered hot spots. We have four counties in Arizona with more than 400 active cases. Pima County has more than 1,000 cases. Maricopa County has more cases by itself than the rest of the state combined.

Meanwhile, there are three counties in Arizona with less than 20 cases each, and another with only two recorded cases of COVID-19.

As Northern Arizona Healthcare CEO Florence Spyrow opined last week, re-opening Arizona’s economy should be considered on a community-by-community basis. Incident rates, she noted, vary dramatically in different parts of Arizona.

Further, as noted by NAH Chief Quality Officer, “Cottonwood, the Verde Valley have been fortunate. Physical distance, being careful. Doesn’t mean they’re immune to the disease. Right now in the Verde, I think we’ve flattened the curve.”

From a healthcare perspective, reopening Arizona’s economy on a statewide basis could be just as disastrous as keeping it closed has been economically.

There are good places to test the waters of re-opening the state’s economy. One size does not fit all.

There is little question that COVID-19 government quarantine policies have placed added burden to the most vulnerable of our population.

It’s bad enough being homeless, plagued by addiction or mental illness to now having pandemic disease added to the mix.

But some of the blanket claims concerning such on social media have not helped the situation we are dealing with.

One such assertion that gained social media legs this past week was that “COVID suicides currently outpace related deaths in Yavapai County.”

While the above statement was presented as fact, and subsequently repeated as such, it is speculative at best.

Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton reports there is just one single suicide in the county this year that can be confirmed as being directly prompted by COVID-19.

One. That’s it.

Could there be more? Maybe. It’s speculative. Certainly not based in fact.

As for facts, here is what we do know.

We’ve had 22 documented suicides in Yavapai County through April, a little more than five per month.

A year ago, we had 28 through May, a little more than five per month.

We’re not seeing more suicides locally during this pandemic than we did when no one had heard of COVID-19.

Breaking down the data further, we’re actually seeing fewer suicides since coronavirus began dominating our lives than when it was seldom mentioned.

In January and February of this year, when we were only beginning to get of glimpse of the threat of COVID-19, there were 14 suicides in Yavapai County.

By comparison, in March and April, when it became obvious we do indeed have a serious problem, suicides in the county dropped to eight.

In Cottonwood, PD spokesperson Monica Kuhlt said there has likewise been a marked reduction in suicide threats, by nearly half, so far this year as compared to 2019.

“There was no mention of COVID-19 being the reason for any of the type of suicides we responded to,” said Kuhlt.

Again, for those who prefer speculation to fact, yes, it’s entirely possible that more people have tragically chosen to end their lives because of COVID-19.

But the facts show only “one was directly attributed to cut backs at work due to the pandemic. Otherwise, we do not have evidence to support or negate whether the pandemic influenced people’s decision to end their lives by suicide” said Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton.

“Sadly, we cannot ask the individuals themselves now.”