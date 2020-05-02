Cottonwood issues distancing, disinfection guidelines

COTTONWOOD — The City of Cottonwood has released some physical distancing and hygienic safety measures for when the economy re-opens, and to step up disinfecting efforts during what the Governor called a time to “practice responsible behavior and prepare for a ‘new temporary normal.’”

The city has outlined some steps local business owners should be taking to get ready and encourages each business to take time to plan for employees and customer safety.

Businesses should make time and other adjustments to:

• Increase disinfection: take time before, during, and after business hours to disinfect all surfaces that people will contact — especially high-traffic areas.

• Provide appropriate personal protective equipment, or PPE, to employees. Ensure masks and hand sanitizer are easily accessible for employees and encourage frequent breaks for handwashing.

• If employees are feeling unwell, insist they stay home.

• Help customers practice hygienic behavior while in the establishment.

• Consider providing PPE and other gear or protection for visitors who might arrive without it.

• Exemplify responsible behavior; set an example for employees to follow.

• Practice Centers for Disease Control recommendations both at home and at work: practice physical distancing of at least six feet, wash hands frequently, get lots of rest and eat healthy.

• Protect yourself and others by wearing a mask when out in public. It remains imperative that our most vulnerable community members continue to avoid public spaces.

• Remember that there could be a learning curve for business owners as well as the general public. Be patient and respectful of one another.

Here are the guidelines for individuals from WhiteHouse.gov:

• Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces.

• Avoid touching your face.

• Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.

• Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.

• Strongly consider using face coverings while in public, and particularly when using mass transit.

• People who feel sick should stay home.

• Contact and follow the advice of your medical provider.

Guidelines for employers from WhiteHouse.gov:

• Make physical distancing and access to protective equipment possible.

• Perform temperature checks

• Arrange for testing, isolating, and contact tracing

• Sanitize

• Disinfect common and high-traffic areas

• Develop and implement appropriate policies, in accordance with federal, state, and local regulations and guidance, and informed by industry best practices. Monitor workforce for indicative symptoms.

• Do not allow symptomatic people to physically return to work until cleared by a medical provider.

Develop and implement policies and procedures for workforce contact tracing following employee COVID-positive test.