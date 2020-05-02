Cottonwood’s new director of economic development and tourism began her job in middle of pandemic

COTTONWOOD — Many of the Cottonwood events Tricia Lewis would have been discussing in any other year except 2020 have already been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

However, there’s no shortage of tasks for her to complete at her new job.

Lewis was recently hired as the tourism and economic development director for the City of Cottonwood. The Cottonwood City Council’s approval of City Manager Ron Corbin’s plan to create the position title, which is on a lower city pay grade than the economic development director position Richard Faust held when he retired in March.

She brings with a varied set of experiences, much of which involves marketing for Prescott-area rodeo events.

The search and hiring process began in February, before the COVID-19 pandemic had led to business and government closures in Arizona.

That made the start of a new job for Lewis, a Prescott Valley resident, more challenging, in that her first tasks didn’t involve getting visitors to come spend money at open Cottonwood businesses.

“I’m helping get information out about economic recovery topics,” Lewis said. “I’m helping people locate federal grant information.”

Lewis knows the state eventually will re-open after the pandemic, in some way, and that will mean businesses that survived will be trying to claw back revenue.

“I’ll be helping get the word out that the city is, once again, open for business,” Lewis said.

With relatively few industrial firms, Cottonwood leans heavily on wine, history and other facets to drive a growing tourism sector.

Lewis’ diverse background should come in handy in helping that realm get back on its feet.

A Prescott resident since grade school, Lewis earned a public-relations degree from Northern Arizona University in 1999, and worked on the Cottonwood “side of the hill” for a few years in the early 2000s for an engineering firm.

After that, she started Lewis Marketing and Public Relations, operating out of the Prescott area. She has helped market rodeo events for years, including the “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” Prescott Frontier Days, and she’ll continue to work on that event.

Lewis later went to work for the Arizona Department of Transportation as a public information officer. There, she not only learned about state and federal streams of funding, but also about dealing with Arizona media outlets and the importance of infrastructure to both residents and visitors alike.

Lewis said she applied for the newly created Cottonwood tourism and economic development director position because it should give her the opportunity to utilize her marketing and public relations skills in more direct ways.

“I love Arizona,” she said. “I see why so many people want to come here. I want to do more with marketing and tourism in ways that benefit both visitors and local businesses.”

While social distancing, partially shut-down governments and a quiet Old Town Cottonwood don’t allow Lewis to use her person-to-person skills in all ways, that time will come.”

“There is much that can be done with computers, but I’m also looking forward to being more ‘on the ground,’” she said.

“Going out and talking with people and helping build the brand of Cottonwood is often done best by being at those businesses and seeing their challenges and assets in person,” she said.

Lewis said there are also many businesspeople, visitors and their representatives who appreciate face-to-face meetings. She also said “information is power,” and using social media and other digital tools will be a big part of how the city moves information.

From the Paycheck Protection Program to small business loans to much more locally centered activities and programs, Lewis and another new Cottonwood hire, Marketing and Public Information Specialist Leah Donell, will serve as points of contact for a variety of city topics related to business and events.

“I want to be a resource,” she said.

Networking hotel, food and beverage establishment owners and other businesspeople won’t be easy — especially when sustainability and survival is at stake. However, that type of networking is essential in a small town, Lewis said, as is branding.

“We’ll have a brand-new, aggressive marketing campaign, when appropriate,” she said.

Lewis can be reached at tlewis@cottonwoodaz.gov or 928-340-2729.