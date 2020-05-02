OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, May 02
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

How should Cottonwood-Oak Creek schools reopen in August?
Superintendent, school board to discuss plan development Tuesday

Steve King

Steve King

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: May 2, 2020 12:12 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Steve King is working on a plan for Cottonwood-Oak Creek to welcome students back to its schools in August.

But how to reopen school “needs to be owned by everyone in the district,” the district’s superintendent said Friday.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, King and the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will discuss plan development for reopening the district’s schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek school board will meet via Zoom. Meeting ID: 724 3915 8964. Password: 023978.

Anyone who wants to participate in the meeting’s Call to the Public is asked to complete a Call to Public form BEDH-E Public Participation at Board Meetings and e-mail Tricia Winters before 6 p.m. May 5 at twinters@cocsd.k12.az.us, or call (928) 634-2288 Ext. 1144.

King said that with “so many uncertainties right now” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district’s plans “have to be flexible.” “So I’ll update the board on plans with different contingencies,” King said. “But they’re all very preliminary.”

King explained that the district’s plans to reopen school in August will need to include instruction, facilities, operations, governance, wellness and technology.

King said he hopes that he and the district’s leadership can have a plan in place by the end of May to reopen schools in August.

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board’s May 5 agenda will be available within 24 hours of the meeting at cocsd.us.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Cottonwood-Oak Creek to consider SPED services agreement with Beaver Creek
Consolidation, new school name on Cottonwood-Oak Creek agenda
School Board, superintendent talk fiduciary responsibility, staffing, campus realignment
School board to negotiate superintendent contact with Steve King
Superintendent goals, aligned calendars on agenda for Cottonwood-Oak Creek board
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News