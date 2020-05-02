How should Cottonwood-Oak Creek schools reopen in August?

COTTONWOOD — Steve King is working on a plan for Cottonwood-Oak Creek to welcome students back to its schools in August.

But how to reopen school “needs to be owned by everyone in the district,” the district’s superintendent said Friday.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, King and the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will discuss plan development for reopening the district’s schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek school board will meet via Zoom. Meeting ID: 724 3915 8964. Password: 023978.

Anyone who wants to participate in the meeting’s Call to the Public is asked to complete a Call to Public form BEDH-E Public Participation at Board Meetings and e-mail Tricia Winters before 6 p.m. May 5 at twinters@cocsd.k12.az.us, or call (928) 634-2288 Ext. 1144.

King said that with “so many uncertainties right now” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district’s plans “have to be flexible.” “So I’ll update the board on plans with different contingencies,” King said. “But they’re all very preliminary.”

King explained that the district’s plans to reopen school in August will need to include instruction, facilities, operations, governance, wellness and technology.

King said he hopes that he and the district’s leadership can have a plan in place by the end of May to reopen schools in August.

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board’s May 5 agenda will be available within 24 hours of the meeting at cocsd.us.