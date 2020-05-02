OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, May 02
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Never-ending campaign by left and media to discredit our president

Originally Published: May 2, 2020 11:30 a.m.

Editor:

I would like to respond to Mr. Odell Vogel’s letter to the editor published April 29 in the Verde Independent.

Mr. Vogel made several comments in reference to our president that are the common talking points of the left. Unfortunately, these points are egregiously incorrect and simply repeated by people who do not thoroughly investigate the issues for themselves.

For instance, Mr. Vogel states the president “put down the COVID-19 as nothing to worry about.” In all actuality the president was simply repeating what he was told by his advisers at the time. Advisers such as Dr. Fauci who initially stated that the COVID-19 was no worse than the flu.

Additionally, ALL of the major networks (NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, MSNBC) repeated the same thing and accused the president of overreacting, xenophobia and racism when he imposed the travel ban on China to help defend against the spread of the virus.

As the severity of the COVID-19 virus became more evident to all of the “EXPERTS,” the president and his team were right on top of it and getting the updated information out to the public, getting private companies to produce needed medical supplies and opening of temporary hospitals in all of the worst hit areas of the country in record time.

Not to mention the funding he acquired through Congress for the American people and medical institutions as well as upping the funding for unemployment.

Mr. Vogel then claims that President Trump “defunded the CDC”. This again is not true! The president does not have the constitutional authority to “defund the CDC.”

Funding governmental agencies is reserved to Congress, which is currently led by a democratic majority. The CDC was NOT defunded. It was not granted a large increase in their budget and this was passed by the Democrats in Congress, not the President.

Next, Mr. Vogel accuses the president of refusing to extend “sick people extended time to sign up for the ACA” (Affordable Care Act). I assume he is referring to MediCaid for low income families which is commonly misinterpreted as the ACA.

This coverage, however, is available all year for people who lose their jobs, or their income or family life drastically changes such as adding a baby or grandparents to the household.

Additionally, the president is not authorized to extend deadlines on laws that have been passed by Congress. This is again, is the sole responsibility of Congress. Again, incorrect!

Mr. Vogel goes on to list “test machines,” “face masks” and “ventilators” as being sorely needed but the president lagged behind in requiring companies to make them under the “Defense Production Act” when in actuality, it is the states’ responsibility to acquire these materials, not the Federal Government.

And, as I mentioned previously, these companies stepped up to produce these tests and PPE materials in record time without being forced or coerced by the government. Thus, preventing us from drawing ever neared to socialism.

Mr. Vogel is just one more victim of the never-ending campaign by the left and the media to decry everything that our president does regardless of how it benefits the country. This is hardly the time to be partisan and divisive. We should all be trying to work together and celebrate the achievements of all of the American people, right, left or anywhere in the middle.

John Baker

Cottonwood

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Letter: Trump’s leadership sadly lacking on COVID-19
Letter: Inept congress
Letter: We can all improve on following CDC Covid Guidelines
Sedona extends virtual, phone municipal services to April 5
Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases rises to 19
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News