Letter: Never-ending campaign by left and media to discredit our president

Editor:

I would like to respond to Mr. Odell Vogel’s letter to the editor published April 29 in the Verde Independent.

Mr. Vogel made several comments in reference to our president that are the common talking points of the left. Unfortunately, these points are egregiously incorrect and simply repeated by people who do not thoroughly investigate the issues for themselves.

For instance, Mr. Vogel states the president “put down the COVID-19 as nothing to worry about.” In all actuality the president was simply repeating what he was told by his advisers at the time. Advisers such as Dr. Fauci who initially stated that the COVID-19 was no worse than the flu.

Additionally, ALL of the major networks (NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, MSNBC) repeated the same thing and accused the president of overreacting, xenophobia and racism when he imposed the travel ban on China to help defend against the spread of the virus.

As the severity of the COVID-19 virus became more evident to all of the “EXPERTS,” the president and his team were right on top of it and getting the updated information out to the public, getting private companies to produce needed medical supplies and opening of temporary hospitals in all of the worst hit areas of the country in record time.

Not to mention the funding he acquired through Congress for the American people and medical institutions as well as upping the funding for unemployment.

Mr. Vogel then claims that President Trump “defunded the CDC”. This again is not true! The president does not have the constitutional authority to “defund the CDC.”

Funding governmental agencies is reserved to Congress, which is currently led by a democratic majority. The CDC was NOT defunded. It was not granted a large increase in their budget and this was passed by the Democrats in Congress, not the President.

Next, Mr. Vogel accuses the president of refusing to extend “sick people extended time to sign up for the ACA” (Affordable Care Act). I assume he is referring to MediCaid for low income families which is commonly misinterpreted as the ACA.

This coverage, however, is available all year for people who lose their jobs, or their income or family life drastically changes such as adding a baby or grandparents to the household.

Additionally, the president is not authorized to extend deadlines on laws that have been passed by Congress. This is again, is the sole responsibility of Congress. Again, incorrect!

Mr. Vogel goes on to list “test machines,” “face masks” and “ventilators” as being sorely needed but the president lagged behind in requiring companies to make them under the “Defense Production Act” when in actuality, it is the states’ responsibility to acquire these materials, not the Federal Government.

And, as I mentioned previously, these companies stepped up to produce these tests and PPE materials in record time without being forced or coerced by the government. Thus, preventing us from drawing ever neared to socialism.

Mr. Vogel is just one more victim of the never-ending campaign by the left and the media to decry everything that our president does regardless of how it benefits the country. This is hardly the time to be partisan and divisive. We should all be trying to work together and celebrate the achievements of all of the American people, right, left or anywhere in the middle.

John Baker

Cottonwood