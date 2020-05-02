OFFERS
Letter: Variable factors influence gasoline prices

Originally Published: May 2, 2020 11:32 a.m.

Editor:

Regarding the recent letter bemoaning gasoline prices:

Southern and central Arizona get two-thirds of its gas from California. California does not have cheap oil, they don’t frack in that state, and environmental regulations drive up the cost of California refined fuel quite a bit.

Gas is cheaper in Tucson, which gets more Texas-produced gas, and cheaper still in northeast New Mexico, which gets its gas from New Mexico refiners, which get their oil from companies using fracking.

Doug Melton

Camp Verde

