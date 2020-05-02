Letter: Variable factors influence gasoline prices
Originally Published: May 2, 2020 11:32 a.m.
Editor:
Regarding the recent letter bemoaning gasoline prices:
Southern and central Arizona get two-thirds of its gas from California. California does not have cheap oil, they don’t frack in that state, and environmental regulations drive up the cost of California refined fuel quite a bit.
Gas is cheaper in Tucson, which gets more Texas-produced gas, and cheaper still in northeast New Mexico, which gets its gas from New Mexico refiners, which get their oil from companies using fracking.
Doug Melton
Camp Verde
Most Read
- Arizona reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- Arizona sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- YCSO: Men arrested after incident involving AR-15, shotgun
- 6,045 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 266 deaths
- Suspect sought in theft of auto from Cottonwood home
- Verde Drive-In opens Friday despite COVID-19 concerns
- Arrest made in case of woman found dead in Coconino County
- New data shows Arizona could re-open facilities first week of June
- Mayors react to Ducey's new executive order
- Carloads of Sedona sun worshippers concern Forest Service
- Arizona reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- Arizona sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- Police: Man, 19, arrested in Cottonwood with 271 fentanyl pills
- New data shows Arizona could re-open facilities first week of June
- Sedona preps for major financial challenge
- Arizona closing in on 5,000 COVID-19 cases
- 70 COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County; 29 in Verde Valley
- YCSO: Men arrested after incident involving AR-15, shotgun
- 4,507 COVID-19 cases in Arizona, 169 deaths
- 6,045 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 266 deaths
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: