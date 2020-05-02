Letter: Where is the help we need from our government?

Editor:

I want to know why, many many people have not received any help from this Arizona government. Where is the unemployment check? Where is the stimulus? Where is all the money to help small businesses?

My child applied four weeks ago for the unemployment that her employer pays into and has heard not one word. She has applied four times, hence four weeks ago. Stimulus, who knows?

On top of that, her last paycheck bounced, four weeks ago and her employer seems to not care.

So, as a parent, am I suppose to do what the government won’t? Am I now suppose to feed her and house her etc.? I’m not a rich person, I need to do those things for myself. And I know I am in good company.

So many having to compensate for children and loved ones who have nothing right now and are not in essential business. I want to know why? I want to know why?

Will the government return to me the money I have to spend so my adult child can eat because their government let them down?

Why their employer who demanded excellence from their employees won’t pay them?

I want to know why?

Dee Shelley

Cottonwood