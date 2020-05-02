Man gets six years prison for violent attack at Walmart

CAMP VERDE — A Clarkdale man was recently sentenced on felony charges stemming from a violent incident in the Cottonwood Walmart parking lot last fall.

Christopher Michael Kelley, 37, was sentenced to six years in state prison in March 26 by judge Chris L. Kottke.

Kelley was arrested by Cottonwood police Nov. 7. Police said Kelley, who is also known as “Baltimore,” was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and being a prohibited possessor, which are felonies, along with misdemeanor criminal damage, according to court documents.

Police allege that in the early morning hours of Nov. 1, Cottonwood officers responded to the Walmart parking lot for a reported robbery that had just occurred. The victim, a woman, said she had just been robbed.

She told police four people surrounded her vehicle, and she recognized “Baltimore” out of the group. Kelley allegedly approached her with a knife in one hand and a rock in the other and told her to give him the money she owed him.

The victim told police she then rolled down her window enough to give him money, but after he took it, Kelley then allegedly threw the rock through the driver’s window, striking her in the face.

She was transported to the Verde Valley Medical Center for treatment and later released.

On Nov. 7, after receiving a tip that Kelley was hiding inside of a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot, Cottonwood officers located and arrested him. He was located and taken into custody without incident.