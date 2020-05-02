Obituary: Terrence Robert Coll Jr. 1952-2020
Terrence Robert Coll Jr., of Clarkdale, Arizona, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed away on April 24, 2020. He was born on February 3rd, 1952. Loved by many, hated by none.
After a diagnosis of liver cancer, Terry has gone to be with his Lord and Savior.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Coll; his daughters, Corrina Coll, Arianna Coll, Delilah McBroom and son Terrence McBroom.
He also has four beautiful grandchildren, Devin Ray Gonzalez (Cheeks), Delasia McBroom, King McBroom, and Royalty McBroom (Lulu). He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and he played in a local band, Potent Motion.
He brought everyone he met wisdom and great advice. He was always ready to make everyone feel loved.
He also had the best sense of humor. Psalm 23. He will be truly missed.An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
