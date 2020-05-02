Obituary: Thomas K. Smith 1962-2020

Thomas K. Smith, July 21st, 1962 to April 14th, 2020 Beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend, passed away peacefully at home in Kirtchentumbach, Germany on Tuesday April 14th, 2020.

Thomas was born in Atlanta, Georgia, July 21st, 1962 to Robert E. Smith and Elwanda G. Crowe.



In 1983 after graduating from Fernley High school in Fernley, Nevada, Thomas joined the US Army. Thomas was primarily stationed in Germany where he met and married the love of his life, Mechthilde Eisend, August 23rd, 1990.

Thomas fought in both Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He was very decorated. He retired from the Army after 8 years on September 24th, 1991.

Thomas continued to live in Germany with his wife and children until his passing. Thomas enjoyed riding his Harley, watching sports (his favorite teams were the AZ Diamond Backs, AZ Cardinals, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons).

Thomas traveled to Arizona as often as he could, almost yearly to see his family and friends that lived in the USA.





Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Smith April 19th, 1942 to December 3rd, 1972; his father, Horace F. Cramp November 4th, 1939 to October 4th, 1985; his sister, Laura L. Cramp-Pirela May 11th, 1963 to August 17th, 2007 and his mother Elwanda G. Scarbrough May 2nd, 1944 to April 19th, 2017.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Mechthilda Eisend-Smith; sons, Thomas Eisend, Stephan (Elena) Smith; daughter, Christine (Lukas) Smith; grandson, Noah Eisend; father, Albert J. Scarbrough (known as James); stepmother, Cheryl Smith-Aulger; brothers, Kenneth Smith, Robert Smith, Andrew (Kelly) Cramp, Lanny S. Cramp (known as Sean), Tommy (Carolyn) Scarbrough; sisters: Sharon (Ed) Rajki, Angela Smith-Madison, Jennifer (Jim) Howell, Andrea Hamilton and numerous nieces and nephews. He is greatly loved and missed.



Information provided by survivors.