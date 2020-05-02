Pedestrian airlifted after being struck at Cherry and Main in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD - A 73-year-old Cottonwood woman was taken to a hospital with injuries Friday after she was struck by a vehicle, according to a news release.

Friday, at about 4:20 p.m., Cottonwood police responded to the intersection of South Main Street and East Cherry Street.

The pedestrian was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center and later flown to Flagstaff Medical Center for advanced medical treatment. Her condition, as of mid-morning Saturday, is unknown.

The pedestrian was crossing Main Street in the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle, driven by a 33-year-old female from Clarkdale.

The driver remained on scene and was not injured in the collision. According to witnesses, the pedestrian crosswalk signs were illuminated at the time she was hit by the vehicle.

Officers on scene conducted standard field sobriety tests on the driver and did not observe any impairment. She was not cited at the scene, however, as the investigation is ongoing.

Even after a flashing-light crossing was installed at Cherry and Main, there has still been a risk for pedestrians at that intersection. In May 2018, a man was killed when struck by a vehicle at that corner at about 8:30 p.m.