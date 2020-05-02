Play ball — but keep 6 feet away

COTTONWOOD - The last time Verde Valley’s senior softball team met on the playing field was February – about a month before businesses and schools began their COVID-19 shutdowns.

After nearly two months of inactivity, the team decided it had had enough of not playing ball. So they played on April 22 and they played again on April 29.

“People were calling me, wanting to play, Joe Weber, the team’s captain, said Wednesday. “The parks weren’t closed. So I said, ‘I’d love to come out if other people want to.’”

Formed in 2011, the Verde Valley senior softball team is “like a family,” said Laura Murphy, the team’s multi-positional player.

“It’s good to get out and to do something, to exercise and see everyone here,” Murphy said.

In softball, the distance from the pitcher to the batter is 50 feet. The distance between bases is no less than 65 feet. Outfielders generally position themselves at least that far from each other. This group of 50- and 60-somethings plays a game built on social distancing. Because playing softball, when done correctly at that age, is only a contact sport when bat hits ball.

With the players keeping as Weber said “at least 6 feet from each other,” masks are optional. Wednesday, the only personal protective equipment the group’s seven participants wore was a fielder’s glove.

“We never discussed masks,” Weber said. “I left it to the discretion of how everyone feels. I put no restrictions on anyone.”

Although he wears a mask “everywhere else that I go,” David Bree, the team’s middle infielder, said he “hadn’t considered wearing a mask to play ball.”

“I honestly was surprised we’d get the field,” Bree said. “So long as we’re 6 feet apart or farther, I figure we’re OK.”

When the senior softballers get together, games moreso resemble batting and fielding practice than a competitive match, as anywhere from 6-to-9 players show on a given Wednesday.

“We never play with less than six,” Weber said. “We’re not spring chickens here.”

A group of players with varying skill sets, the Verde Valley’s senior softball team meets Wednesdays throughout the year, mostly at Riverfront Park in Cottonwood, but also one Wednesday each month at Butler Park in Camp Verde.

The team’s next practice is at 8:30 a.m. May 6. According to outfielder Rosemary Decker said, everyone plays “until it’s 10-0-hot.”

