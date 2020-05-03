State funding operation of Pima County hospital

PHOENIX - The state is giving money to the only hospital in Green Valley in a plan designed to keep its doors open.

Kelly Adams, the chief operating officer of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital told Capitol Media Services that the first $1.1 million payment has been made under a deal with the state, with an account set to receive the second $1 million payment. Two more payments totaling $1.5 million are to be paid within three weeks.

The money, Adams said, will most immediately be used to pay staff and suppliers.

He said the hospital has been in financial trouble due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the restrictions that have been imposed by the state.

In-patient revenues have dropped 60 percent, Adams said, driven in large part by a ban on elective surgery that Gov. Doug Ducey imposed to preserve medical equipment and supplies.

And even emergency room revenues have dropped by the same amount, a situation that officials at the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association say is directly related to the governor's stay-at-home order and fewer people on the road -- and getting into accidents.

But to get the money, the governor's office insisted that Adams and hospital officials sign a contract with the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, the state's Medicaid program, and agree to a few conditions.

One is a requirement to remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Executives will have to take a 20 percent pay cut, though Adams said he is taking 30 percent. And there cannot be payments to owners or shareholders.

All that, however, runs only through the end of May.

That leaves the question of whether the hospital can stand on its own afterward.

"We would hope so,'' Adams said. "It just depends on how soon the patients come back, those that need elective surgeries, how soon the ERs pick up.''

While the governor's stay-at-home order remains, he has loosened restrictions somewhat on where people can go shopping. And Ducey has agreed to allow hospitals to resume elective surgeries if they have sufficient supplies.

Anyway, Adams said, it's not just his facility that was affected by the pandemic.

"They're all going through the same issues that we are,'' he said. "We just happened to be the first ones to raise our hand and say, 'Hey, we need help.'"

But this isn't the first time the 49-bed hospital has been in financial straits. It emerged from bankruptcy in 2018, with Adams taking over shortly thereafter. Adams said, however, the evidence shows that there is a path to profitability.

"We've done our studies," he said.

"We know what the epidemiology of the community is and the services that need to be provided," Adams said. "And there is sufficient population here to support this hospital."

Gubernatorial press aide Patrick Ptak said the governor is pleased that an agreement was reached "that ensures health care operations continue and protects taxpayers.''

