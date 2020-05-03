Temporary modifications being made to the 'Y' roundabout at SR 89A, SR 179

SEDONA - Drivers in Sedona will soon notice temporary modifications to the "Y" roundabout at the intersection of State Route 89A and State Route 179, according to a news release.

The temporary changes to the roundabout, which will be put in place during the week of May 4, are being made as the Arizona Department of Transportation and the City of Sedona work together to enhance safety and improve mobility through this high-traffic area.

The following are the temporary modifications being made to northbound SR 179 as part of the project:

-The right lane will become a right-turn-only lane that will take motorists to uptown Sedona.

-The left lane will allow drivers to make “through-turning movements” from the roundabout — whether turning left toward west Sedona or continuing straight to hotel properties and nearby shops and restaurants.

As part of the temporary changes, ADOT crews will install additional signage to designate which travel lane drivers should use to get to their destinations from both 89A and 179.

The trial modifications will be in place through mid-summer to help state and city traffic engineers gauge the benefits of modifying turning movements for drivers. The results of this trial period will be used to assist in determining the possible permanent improvements to the roundabout.

Construction of the permanent modifications to the roundabout is not expected to begin until summer 2021.