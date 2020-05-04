555 new COVID-19 cases over weekend; Yavapai County picks up 46 new cases

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed 555 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the state’s caseload to 8,919 positive tests since Jan. 26.

Forty-six of those new cases were reported in Yavapai County; 44 of those were among women.

There were no new deaths reported Sunday; 16 were recorded Saturday bringing the state’s total to 362.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

Seniors 65 and older continue to have the highest COVID-19 mortality rate in Arizona, now accounting for 280 of the state’s 362 COVID-19 deaths, with 50 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

Women continue to contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (56%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to have the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 4,751.

Pima County has 1,346 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 800 cases. Apache County has now surpassed Coconino County for positive coronavirus tests with 549, compared to 540 for Coconino.

Testing data

The ADHS Monday report states 85,253 tests have been done in Arizona with 8% of those coming back positive.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (3,322), but the fewest deaths (10). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 2,125 times with 280 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Monday morning report shows 128 confirmed cases, two deaths and 11 patients who have recovered from the virus. Both deaths were Verde Valley patients.

YCCHS reports 11 confirmed cases in Cottonwood, 10 in Sedona, and five throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 59 confirmed cases in Prescott Valley and 16 in Prescott.

YCCHS reports 2,632 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 95.1% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 90-38 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Statement from Mingus Mountain Academy

At Mingus Mountain Academy, we have continued to take steps to mitigate the risks of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Unfortunately, despite those efforts, we are currently addressing a cluster of cases on our campus. We are grateful that thus far no one is showing any severe symptoms of the disease. However, we are monitoring the situation closely, and students and staff with positive test results are currently in isolation and receiving the best care possible. We wish them all a speedy recovery.

As always, the health and safety of our students and employees remains our top priority. We are very appreciative of the support of our county public health officials and continue to follow all public health and CDC guidance for COVID-19. Our program is following a stringent screening process for all individuals on our campus to confirm no one else is showing potential symptoms of this virus. We also continue to keep our referral partners informed and are committed to taking whatever steps necessary to prevent further spread of this virus at Mingus.

Hospital Reports

Monday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 37 patients with one in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with five tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 37 positive tests with 27 results pending. FMC has admitted 170 patients; 37 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

Northern Arizona Healthcare Emergency Department

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Flagstaff Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Sedona Campus continue to update Emergency Department operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Precautions are in place to ensure that anyone who needs care is protected from the spread of the virus.

Emergency Department precautions include the following:

• Pre-screening of all patients prior to entering.

• Separate entrances for all patients who meet screening criteria, meaning they have experienced symptoms consistent with, or were exposed to someone with a known diagnosis, of COVID-19.

• Universal masking for all patients and staff upon entering facilities.

• Quick and separate rooming for people suspected to have COVID-19 and those who are not.

• Strict room and environmental cleaning guidelines ensure surfaces are properly disinfected.

You can now access regular updates by subscribing to NAHealth.com/stay-informed to receive information related to COVID-19 and your health and wellness via email.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.19 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 68,565, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 153,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 3.53 million cases reported worldwide, with 248,000 deaths and 1.13 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

May 4 8,919 cases

May 3 8,640 cases



May 2 8,364 cases



May 1 7,962 cases

April 30 7,648 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 28 6,948 cases



April 27 6,716 cases

April 26 6,526 cases

April 25 6,280 cases

April 24 6,045 cases



April 23 5,769 cases

April 22 5,459 cases

April 21 5,251 cases

April 20 5,064 cases





April 19 4,929 cases

April 18 4,719 cases

April 17 4,507 cases

April 16 4,234 cases



April 15 3,962 cases

April 14 3,806 cases

April 13 3,702 cases

April 12 3,539 cases

April 11 3,393 cases

April 10 3,112 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 8 2,726 cases

April 7 2,575 cases

April 6 2,456 cases

April 5 2,269 cases

April 4 2,019 cases



April 3 1,769 cases

April 2 1,598 cases

April 1 1,413 cases

March 31 1,289 cases

March 30 1,157 cases



March 29 919 cases

March 28 773 cases

March 27 665 cases

March 26 508 cases

March 25 401 cases

March 24 326 cases

March 23 235 cases

March 21 106 cases

March 20 63 cases

March 19 44 cases

Jan. 26 First Arizona case reported