OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, May 05
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Coconino County: Attempted abductions in Bellemont and Ash Fork
Anyone with information can contact Silent Witness

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: May 4, 2020 9:50 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF - Saturday and Sunday, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to separate attempts to abduct girls, according to a news release.

Saturday, at about 6 p.m., in the area of Deer Springs and Greenfield drives in the Bellemont area, an unknown man approached and grabbed the victim -- an 11-year-old girl-- and then let go when she screamed.

The victim then ran away from the suspect to her home and reported the incident. A "Code Red" was issued, and multiple agencies responded to the area and conducted a search and made multiple contacts with people matching the description of the suspect.

The suspect was not located but is described as a dark-complexion male with long dark hair a goatee and wearing a black shirt.

The suspect left on foot with no vehicle description provided.

Sunday, at about 2 p.m., near Hillside and Rincon drives in Kaibab Estates West, in the Ash Fork area, the driver of a blue van offered a 15-year-old girl a ride.

When she declined, the driver exited his vehicle, grabbed her by the arm and attempted to pull her into his vehicle.

The 15-year-old fought back, striking the man in the face, and was able to break away, running to a nearby friends’ residence.

A Code Red again led to multiple agencies responding to the area and conducted a search, but the suspect and vehicle were not located.

The man left the area in what the victim described as a blue minivan with a possible dent in one of the doors.

The man is described as white, 30 to 40 years of age, between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet in height, with short, light-colored buzzed hair and slender build.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with both incidents. Anyone who may have been in the area of either incident and thinks they may have seen something suspicious, the Sheriff’s Office asks you to call 928-774-4523 or Coconino County Silent Witness at 928-774-6111 with any information that could help solve either crime.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Coconino County Sheriff's K-9 leads deputies to two armed robbery suspects
Northern Arizona carjacking suspect arrested in Las Vegas
$500 reward offered for kidnapping suspect
Accused abuser escaped on interstates; turned self in
Reward for kidnapping suspect now at $1,000
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News