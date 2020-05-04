Sedona Film Festival adds four new films for virtual screenings

With the Mary D. Fisher Theatre temporarily closed, the Sedona International Film Festival continues “MDF@Home” with four new titles opening this week: “Crescendo”, “Capital in the Twenty-First Century”, “Someone, Somwhere” and “Deerskin.”

CRESCENDO

Make music not war.

When world-famous conductor Eduard Sporck (Peter Simonischek, “Toni Erdmann”) accepts the job to create an Israeli-Palestinian youth orchestra, he is quickly drawn into a tempest of sheer unsolvable problems.

Having grown up in a state of war, suppression or constant risk of terrorist attacks, the young musicians from both sides are far from able to form a team. Lined up behind the two best violinists — the emancipated Palestinian Layla and the handsome Israeli Ron — they form two parties who deeply mistrust each other, on and off-stage alike.

Will Sporck succeed and make the young people forget their hatred, at least for the three weeks until the concert? With the first glimmer of hope, however, the political opponents of the orchestra show them how strong they are.

​Loosely inspired by Daniel Barenboim’s West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, Academy-Award nominated director Dror Zahavi directs this gripping drama as a

CAPITAL IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY

Based on the international bestseller by rock-star economist Thomas Piketty (which sold over three million copies worldwide and landed Piketty on Time Magazine’s list of most influential people), this entertaining documentary is an accessible journey through wealth and power, a film that breaks the popular assumption that the accumulation of capital runs hand in hand with social progress, and shines a new light on today’s growing inequalities.

Traveling through time, the film combines pop-culture references and interviews with some of the world’s most influential experts to deliver an insightful and empowering journey through the past and into our future.

DEERSKIN

In this dark comedy of middle-aged masculinity gone awry, Academy Award-winner Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) is a recent divorcee who becomes obsessed with a vintage fringed deerskin jacket that begins to exert an uncanny hold on him.

Set in a sleepy French alpine village, he falls into the guise of an independent filmmaker and befriends a trusting bartender and aspiring editor (Adèle Haenel, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”) who becomes his collaborator on a movie that will document a surprising new goal he sets himself.

SOMEONE, SOMEWHERE

Another hit at the recent Sedona Film Festival, Someone, Somewhere is directed by Cédric Klapisch, the director of past festival hits Chinese Puzzle and Back to Burgundy.

In this Parisian bitter sweet romance from Cédric Klapisch, warehouse employee Rémy (François Civil) and research assistant Mélanie (Ana Girardot) have never met, but they live parallel lives: they reside in neighboring apartment buildings, ride the same subway route, and are troubled by bouts of insomnia and depression.

Klapisch spins a delicate “what-if” from their compartmentalization, exploring our increasingly hermetic modern urban life.

