Watch on DVD -- or stream: available this week

The Lodge

Neon

Directors: Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz

Writers: Sergio Casci, Severin Fiala

Producers: Aliza James, Simon Oakes, et. al.

Cast: Richard Armitage, Alicia Silverstone, Jaeden Martell, et. al.

A soon-to-be stepmom is snowed in with her fiancé’s two children at a remote holiday village.

Just as relations begin to thaw between the trio, some strange and frightening events take place.

Rated R for disturbing violence, some bloody images, language and brief nudity.

Bloodshot

Available for streaming

Columbia Pictures

Director: Dave Wilson

Writers: Jeff Wadlow, Eric Heisserer

Producers: Toby Jaffe, Neal H. Moritz, Dinesh Shamdasani, et al.

Cast: Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Talulah Riley, Guy Pearce, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Toby Kebbell, et. al.

Ray Garrison, an elite soldier who was killed in battle, is brought back to life by an advanced technology that gives him the ability of super human strength and fast healing.

With his new abilities, Garrison goes after the man who killed his wife, or at least, who he believes killed his wife.

He soon comes to learn that not everything he learns can be trusted.

The true question is: Can he even trust himself?

Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence, some suggestive material and language.

Gretel & Hansel

United Artists Releasing

Director: Oz Perkins

Writer: Rob Hayes

Producers: Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Gemma Levinson, Sandra Yee Ling, et. al.

Cast: Sophia Lillis, Samuel Leakey, Charles Babalola, et. al.

In a time a long, long ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, Gretel leads her little brother, Hansel, into the dark woods in search of work and or food in order to help themselves and their parents, but stumble upon an evil witch in a cabin that has a taste for children.

Unlike the original Hansel and Gretel tale, Gretel is aged up, looking almost like a young adult taking care of an even younger Hansel. There seems to be a lot more evil at play this time around.

Rated PG-13 for disturbing images/thematic content, and brief drug material.

Ordinary Love

Bleecker Street Media

Directors: Lisa Barros D’Sa, Glenn Leyburn

Writer: Owen McCafferty

Producers: David Holmes, Piers Tempest, Lisa Barros D’Sa, et. al.

Cast: Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville, David Wilmot, et. al.

Joan and Tom have been married for many years. There is an ease to their relationship which only comes from spending a life time together and a depth of love which expresses itself through tenderness and humour in equal part.

When Joan is unexpectedly diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment shines a light on their relationship as they are faced with the challenges that lie ahead and the prospect of what might happen if something were to happen to Joan.

Rated R for brief sexuality/nudity