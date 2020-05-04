YCSO searching for attempted-homicide suspects
No-bond warrants, $1,000 Silent Witness reward announced
Two men from the Dewey-Humboldt area are wanted after they opened fire on a man standing by his vehicle following a confrontation, a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office release stated Sunday afternoon.
After deputies responded to a shooting around 4:40 p.m., Saturday, May 2, in the 13200 block of McCabe St. in Dewey-Humboldt, an investigation revealed that 67-year-old Bruce Moore of Humboldt and 49-year-old Dwight Elia from Dewey fired shots at a man standing by his vehicle at the location following a confrontation.
Witnesses indicated Moore was using a handgun and Elia fired a "flare" gun. The shots missed the victim with one round hitting the top of the SUV.
The victim was standing behind the SUV at the time and deputies noted the SUV likely prevented the victim from being struck by the round.
“There were several witnesses to the shooting who identified the suspects by name and some provide detailed descriptions,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said in a release Sunday. “Residents were home at the time, including a child. The cause of the dispute is not clear at this time.”
Vehicle search
It was learned that suspect’s Bruce Moore and Dwight Elia left in a dark blue Chevy Tahoe driven by 41-year-old Serra Melton from Prescott Valley.
A follow-up search, based on information obtained at the scene, lead to Butte Street in Dewey-Humboldt where Melton was found in the Tahoe.
The suspects were not there. Melton admitted she drove the suspects to the McCabe street residence, knew they were armed, but denied knowing they were going to fire shots. Melton eventually acknowledged witnessing the shooting and driving the suspects out of the area.
She initially claimed she dropped them off in Mayer, then changed her story stating the suspects were dropped off at separate locations in Prescott Valley.
Melton was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including hinder prosecution in the first degree, and facilitation of discharging a firearm at a structure. She remains in-custody on a $5,000 bond.
Bond warrants have been issued for Moore and Elia and include the following charges: Attempted first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm at a structure, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.
Reward offered
A direct tip to Yavapai Silent Witness leading to the arrest of either suspect will make the tipster eligible for a $1,000 reward, according to the release.
Report tips to 800-932-3232 or online at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are completely anonymous, you never have to give your name.
Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
- Arizona sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- Arizona nears 8,000 cases for COVID-19; 760 new positive tests in past two days
- Cottonwood, Sedona Walgreens each have employee ‘evaluated’ for COVID-19
- YCSO: Men arrested after incident involving AR-15, shotgun
- Man gets six years prison for violent attack at Walmart
- Verde Drive-In opens Friday despite COVID-19 concerns
- Mayors react to Ducey's new executive order
- Cottonwood issues distancing, disinfection guidelines
- New data shows Arizona could re-open facilities first week of June
- Detention Center employee dies; second staff member positive for COVID-19
- Arizona reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- Arizona sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- Arizona nears 8,000 cases for COVID-19; 760 new positive tests in past two days
- New data shows Arizona could re-open facilities first week of June
- Police: Man, 19, arrested in Cottonwood with 271 fentanyl pills
- Sedona preps for major financial challenge
- Cottonwood, Sedona Walgreens each have employee ‘evaluated’ for COVID-19
- YCSO: Men arrested after incident involving AR-15, shotgun
- Arizona closing in on 5,000 COVID-19 cases
- 70 COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County; 29 in Verde Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: