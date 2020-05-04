YCSO searching for attempted-homicide suspects

Two men from the Dewey-Humboldt area are wanted after they opened fire on a man standing by his vehicle following a confrontation, a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office release stated Sunday afternoon.

After deputies responded to a shooting around 4:40 p.m., Saturday, May 2, in the 13200 block of McCabe St. in Dewey-Humboldt, an investigation revealed that 67-year-old Bruce Moore of Humboldt and 49-year-old Dwight Elia from Dewey fired shots at a man standing by his vehicle at the location following a confrontation.

Witnesses indicated Moore was using a handgun and Elia fired a "flare" gun. The shots missed the victim with one round hitting the top of the SUV.

The victim was standing behind the SUV at the time and deputies noted the SUV likely prevented the victim from being struck by the round.

“There were several witnesses to the shooting who identified the suspects by name and some provide detailed descriptions,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said in a release Sunday. “Residents were home at the time, including a child. The cause of the dispute is not clear at this time.”

Vehicle search

It was learned that suspect’s Bruce Moore and Dwight Elia left in a dark blue Chevy Tahoe driven by 41-year-old Serra Melton from Prescott Valley.

A follow-up search, based on information obtained at the scene, lead to Butte Street in Dewey-Humboldt where Melton was found in the Tahoe.

The suspects were not there. Melton admitted she drove the suspects to the McCabe street residence, knew they were armed, but denied knowing they were going to fire shots. Melton eventually acknowledged witnessing the shooting and driving the suspects out of the area.

She initially claimed she dropped them off in Mayer, then changed her story stating the suspects were dropped off at separate locations in Prescott Valley.

Melton was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including hinder prosecution in the first degree, and facilitation of discharging a firearm at a structure. She remains in-custody on a $5,000 bond.

Bond warrants have been issued for Moore and Elia and include the following charges: Attempted first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm at a structure, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

Reward offered

A direct tip to Yavapai Silent Witness leading to the arrest of either suspect will make the tipster eligible for a $1,000 reward, according to the release.

Report tips to 800-932-3232 or online at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are completely anonymous, you never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.