33 COVID-19 Arizona deaths in past day; state reports 9,305 positive tests

The Arizona Department of Health Services Tuesday reported 33 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day death tally since the state began coronavirus documentation.

In addition, ADHS reports Arizona now has more than 9,000 confirmed positive tests of COVID-19, with more than 2,000 new cases reported in the last six days.

ADHS reported its first 1,000 COVID-19 cases March 30, 64 days after the first confirmed case in January. Since then, the state has added more than 8,000 new cases in 36 days.

In all, ADHS reports 9,305 positive COVID-19 tests with 395 deaths, according to the state’s Tuesday morning summary.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

Seniors 65 and older continue to have the highest COVID-19 mortality rate in Arizona, now accounting for 308 of the state’s 395 COVID-19 deaths, with 53 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

Women continue to contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (56%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to have the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 4,929.

Pima County has 1,379 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 869 cases. Apache County has now surpassed Coconino County for positive coronavirus tests with 576, compared to 561 for Coconino.

Testing data

The ADHS Tuesday report states 88,260 tests have been done in Arizona with 8% of those coming back positive.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (3,491), but the fewest deaths (12). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 2,181 times with 308 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Tuesday morning report shows no new cases in the past 24 hours with 128 confirmed positive tests, two deaths and 11 patients who have recovered from the virus. Both deaths were Verde Valley patients.

YCCHS reports 11 confirmed cases in Cottonwood, 10 in Sedona, and five throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 59 confirmed cases in Prescott Valley, primarily because of a “cluster” of new cases confirmed over the weekend at the Mingus Mountain Academy alternative girls school.

YCCHS reports 2,920 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 95.6% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 90-38 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Tuesday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 40 patients with two in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with six tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 37 positive tests with 30 results pending. FMC has admitted 161 patients; 39 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.21 million Tuesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 69,680, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 160,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 3.58 million cases reported worldwide, with 252,000 deaths and 1.17 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

May 5 9,305 cases

May 4 8,919 cases

May 3 8,640 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

May 1 7,962 cases

April 30 7,648 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 28 6,948 cases

April 27 6,716 cases

April 26 6,526 cases

April 25 6,280 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 23 5,769 cases

April 22 5,459 cases

April 21 5,251 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 19 4,929 cases

April 18 4,719 cases

April 17 4,507 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 15 3,962 cases

April 14 3,806 cases

April 13 3,702 cases

April 12 3,539 cases

April 11 3,393 cases

April 10 3,112 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 8 2,726 cases

April 7 2,575 cases

April 6 2,456 cases

April 5 2,269 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

April 3 1,769 cases

April 2 1,598 cases

April 1 1,413 cases

March 31 1,289 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

March 29 919 cases

March 28 773 cases

March 27 665 cases

March 26 508 cases

March 25 401 cases

March 24 326 cases

March 23 235 cases

March 21 106 cases

March 20 63 cases

March 19 44 cases

Jan. 26 First Arizona case reported