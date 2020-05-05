OFFERS
Tue, May 05
#AllInThisTogether: Sedona Verde Valley Association of Realtors buys 500 yard signs for Verde Valley high school seniors

Mingus Union’s Gretchen Wesbrock and her husband, John Wesbrock of Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department, show one of the signs they will give out to the school’s senior class this week, thanks to the Sedona Verde Valley Association of Realtors. VVN/Bill Helm

Mingus Union’s Gretchen Wesbrock and her husband, John Wesbrock of Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department, show one of the signs they will give out to the school’s senior class this week, thanks to the Sedona Verde Valley Association of Realtors. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: May 5, 2020 11:29 a.m.

VERDE VALLEY — The Sedona Verde Valley Association of Realtors – SVVAR – has bought 500 yard signs for the Verde Valley’s graduating high school seniors as a way of telling then that the community is #AllInThisTogether.

This week, the signs are being distributed to seniors from Camp Verde, Mingus Union and Sedona Red Rock high schools, as well as American Heritage Academy.

Monday, Journey Church, Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department and SVVAR helped Mingus Union distribute the signs to their roughly 280 seniors.

Said Gretchen Wesbrock, Mingus Union’s director of student support services, the signs “should all be all out by Thursday.”

“We’re trying to find creative ways to provide recognition for our seniors, to tell them that they’re loved,” Wesbrock said.

The signs, said Debbie Smith, the association’s president, were inspired by a photograph she saw of a high school senior with a yard sign that celebrated his graduation.

“I thought, ‘maybe this could work up here,’” Smith said. “That’s why we’re doing this community outreach event.”

From 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Camp Verde High School, seniors will pick up their yard signs, caps and gowns, and yearbooks in a drive-through process that Camp Verde graphic arts teacher and yearbook adviser Tina Scott said observes social distancing protocols.

“We’re trying to do things to acknowledge our graduates,” Scott said. “I really appreciate Debbie and her group reaching out to us. With people tightening their belts right now, we’re happy that someone out there invested in us.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

