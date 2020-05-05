OFFERS
Belfry Brewpub opening planned for late summer

This bell was installed Monday, April 27 at Belfry Brewpub in Old Town Cottonwood. The bell is likely more than 100 years old. Owner Bob Conlin, pictured here on the left, said he hopes to open the multi-floor brewpub in late summer. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: May 5, 2020 10:36 a.m.

COTTONWOOD - The building that’s being transformed into what will be one of Northern Arizona’s most uniquely configured brewpubs got one of its featured items installed last week.

Bob Conlin’s Belfry Brewpub got its bell installed.

Conlin said that from what he’s learned, the No. 36 church bell was cast around 1900 at the American Bell Foundry in Northville, Michigan.

“We know that it was in service at a church in Wisconsin, but not which one,” Conlin said.

The brewpub building was constructed in 1928 as a church, and it housed multiple denominations. It’s also been a car dealership, a thrift store and the city’s recreation center.

Conlin, who also owns Bobby D’s BBQ in Jerome, hopes to open Belfry Brewpub in late summer.

News