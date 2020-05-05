OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, May 05
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cottonwood-Oak Creek uses signs to tell students, families they are missed

Sara Bowers, a sixth grade mathematics teacher at Dr. Daniel Bright Elementary School, stands next to one of the signs Cottonwood-Oak Creek educators have posted around the community to remind students how badly they are missed. Said Sarah Rogers, paraprofessional for the school’s fifth grade and sixth grade, Bowers “embodies the super hero in all teachers.” Photo courtesy Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District

Sara Bowers, a sixth grade mathematics teacher at Dr. Daniel Bright Elementary School, stands next to one of the signs Cottonwood-Oak Creek educators have posted around the community to remind students how badly they are missed. Said Sarah Rogers, paraprofessional for the school’s fifth grade and sixth grade, Bowers “embodies the super hero in all teachers.” Photo courtesy Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: May 5, 2020 10:39 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood-Oak Creek has posted signs across the community to tell its students, their families and district personnel how badly they are missed.

Since April 16, the district’s educators have posted more than 100 signs outside schools and the district office, as well as at Verde Valley Medical Center, various other businesses and other high-traffic areas.

The signs, said District Superintendent Steve King, are a “visual reminder that we miss them and that we look forward to the return of our students to school where they belong.”

Jean Swesey, a substitute teacher at Cottonwood-Oak Creek since 2003, also put one of the 24-inch x 18-inch signs up in the front yard of her home.

“We’re still here for them. We still think about them,” Swesey said. “The district as a whole, we all want to remain in contact with the kids.”

When she delivered the signs to the district’s schools, Swesey said that teachers “said they were excited.”

“Some said they would put them out at their homes,” Swesey said.

An employee of the district since 1987, Julie Lacksonen said she “hope(s) that the signs communicate to students that we are thinking of them, care for them, and continue to work for them.”

“Our goals for their continued educational success persist,” said Lacksonen, who teaches music, band and choir at Dr. Daniel Bright Elementary School.

A first-grade teacher at Dr. Daniel Bright Elementary School, Melissa Francis said she is “super proud to have one in my yard, even more proud when I see them throughout our community.”

“We are uniting as a district to let our community and kiddos know how important they are to us and that they still are our number-one priority,” Francis said.

Thanks to a $1,000 grant from the Sisterhood Foundation, Cottonwood-Oak Creek could afford to have four different types of signs printed, with sayings such as “we miss you,” “COCSD proud,” and “we are all in this together” in both English and in Spanish.

The Spanish translation reads “todos estamos juntos en esto.”

Nancy Erickson, assistant principal at Dr. Daniel Bright School, said that the signs are “a wonderful show of solidarity and connection with our families and our community.”

With one of the signs in her yard, Erickson said she “love(s) seeing them around town and I am sure our families do, too.”

Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

photo

Cottonwood-Oak Creek substitute teacher Jean Swesey poses with a sign posted in front of the district’s office on Willard Street. Since March 16, the district’s educators have posted more than 100 signs that tell students, their families and all the district’s personnel how badly they are missed. VVN/Bill Helm

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

King gets overwhelming support from teachers on co-principal plan
Upper Verde schools nominate 16 educators for Yavapai County Teacher of the Year awards
UPDATE: Dr. Daniel Bright teacher arrested for alleged sex with 17-year-old boy
VERDE VALLEY EDUCATOR OF THE WEEK: Brenda Lewis
Realignment, new board members highlight Cottonwood-Oak Creek in 2018
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News