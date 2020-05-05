Cottonwood-Oak Creek uses signs to tell students, families they are missed

COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood-Oak Creek has posted signs across the community to tell its students, their families and district personnel how badly they are missed.

Since April 16, the district’s educators have posted more than 100 signs outside schools and the district office, as well as at Verde Valley Medical Center, various other businesses and other high-traffic areas.

The signs, said District Superintendent Steve King, are a “visual reminder that we miss them and that we look forward to the return of our students to school where they belong.”

Jean Swesey, a substitute teacher at Cottonwood-Oak Creek since 2003, also put one of the 24-inch x 18-inch signs up in the front yard of her home.

“We’re still here for them. We still think about them,” Swesey said. “The district as a whole, we all want to remain in contact with the kids.”

When she delivered the signs to the district’s schools, Swesey said that teachers “said they were excited.”

“Some said they would put them out at their homes,” Swesey said.

An employee of the district since 1987, Julie Lacksonen said she “hope(s) that the signs communicate to students that we are thinking of them, care for them, and continue to work for them.”

“Our goals for their continued educational success persist,” said Lacksonen, who teaches music, band and choir at Dr. Daniel Bright Elementary School.

A first-grade teacher at Dr. Daniel Bright Elementary School, Melissa Francis said she is “super proud to have one in my yard, even more proud when I see them throughout our community.”

“We are uniting as a district to let our community and kiddos know how important they are to us and that they still are our number-one priority,” Francis said.

Thanks to a $1,000 grant from the Sisterhood Foundation, Cottonwood-Oak Creek could afford to have four different types of signs printed, with sayings such as “we miss you,” “COCSD proud,” and “we are all in this together” in both English and in Spanish.

The Spanish translation reads “todos estamos juntos en esto.”

Nancy Erickson, assistant principal at Dr. Daniel Bright School, said that the signs are “a wonderful show of solidarity and connection with our families and our community.”

With one of the signs in her yard, Erickson said she “love(s) seeing them around town and I am sure our families do, too.”

