Tue, May 05
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Customer social distancing, emphasis on sanitation the new normal at Home Furnishings Direct

Home Furnishings Direct in Cottonwood was open for in-store customers on Monday. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Home Furnishings Direct in Cottonwood was open for in-store customers on Monday. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: May 5, 2020 11:36 a.m.

COTTONWOOD - Home Furnishings Direct in Cottonwood reopened for in-store shopping for customers on Monday with social-distancing precautions that may be the new normal for businesses operating in the coronavirus world.

HFD was open throughout April by appointment-only, explained manager Denny Fangman. “We’re open regular hours now.”

Gov. Doug Ducey last Thursday announced an extension of physical distancing measures while laying out a step-by-step approach to continue re-energizing Arizona’s economy.

The order also continues Arizona’s gradual economic reopening, allowing retail businesses to begin partial operations starting this week as long as they implement social distancing and sanitation measures..

Fangman said when the governor relaxed the order they felt it was time to open up to customers.

There may be only three or four customers at a time inside the HFD store at one time, he said. And they are spread out in the 18,000-square-foot HFD building, he pointed out.

HFD is disinfecting surfaces and utilizing every practice to be safe.

He said the Main Street store sells essential items that people need. “People need certain things to live.”

“It’s pretty simple to practice social distancing and be safe in this environment,” Fangman said referring to their large building.

HFD is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and they are delivering, he said.

